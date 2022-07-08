Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record: India skipper first to lead a side in 14 consecutive T20I wins

On Saturday (July 9), Rohit-led India made it back-to-back wins over England with another 49-run victory in the second T20I at the Edgaston Stadium in Birmingham, taking a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match Twenty20 International series.

Rohit, who missed the Edgbaston Test last week after testing positive for COVID, is also unbeaten as a captain in all formats since he took over the role from Virat Kohli last year. Rohit had led India in 9 T20I wins since the end of last year when Kohli stepped down as skipper.

After the T20 World Cup last year, India led by Rohit went on ruthless run beating New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies in back-to-back home bilateral T20I series. However, that run was ended 4 months later by South Afica when Rohit did not feature.

In fact, Rohit now has an impressive record of leading Team India in 26 wins in his 30 matches as captain. Before taking over as full-time captain in November last year, Rohit had led the side when Kohli was rested.

Rohit also reached another milestone during Thursday's match in Southampton as he became only the third Indian after Kohli and MS Dhoni to score over 1000 T20I runs as captain. In 29 innings as India's T20 skipper, Rohit has scored 1011 runs, including 2 hundreds and 7 fifties, at an average of 37 with a strike rate of 153.

List of Rohit Sharma's Wins as Captain of Team India in T20I: