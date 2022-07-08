Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record: India skipper first to lead a side in 14 consecutive T20I wins

Rohit Sharma on Thursday (July 7) became the first skipper in the history of Twenty20 Internationals to register 13 successive wins in the shortest format following Team India's 50-run victory over England in the first T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
On Saturday (July 9), Rohit-led India made it back-to-back wins over England with another 49-run victory in the second T20I at the Edgaston Stadium in Birmingham, taking a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match Twenty20 International series.
Rohit, who missed the Edgbaston Test last week after testing positive for COVID, is also unbeaten as a captain in all formats since he took over the role from Virat Kohli last year. Rohit had led India in 9 T20I wins since the end of last year when Kohli stepped down as skipper.
After the T20 World Cup last year, India led by Rohit went on ruthless run beating New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies in back-to-back home bilateral T20I series. However, that run was ended 4 months later by South Afica when Rohit did not feature.
In fact, Rohit now has an impressive record of leading Team India in 26 wins in his 30 matches as captain. Before taking over as full-time captain in November last year, Rohit had led the side when Kohli was rested.
Rohit also reached another milestone during Thursday's match in Southampton as he became only the third Indian after Kohli and MS Dhoni to score over 1000 T20I runs as captain. In 29 innings as India's T20 skipper, Rohit has scored 1011 runs, including 2 hundreds and 7 fifties, at an average of 37 with a strike rate of 153.
List of Rohit Sharma's Wins as Captain of Team India in T20I:
|Win No.
|Match
|Tournament/Series
|Round/Match No.
|Result
|Date
|1
|India vs Bangladesh
|Bangladesh in India 2019
|2nd T20I
|India won by 8 wickets
|November 7, 2019
|2
|India vs Bangladesh
|Bangladesh in India 2019
|3rd T20I
|India won by 30 runs
|November 10, 2019
|3
|India vs New Zealand
|India in NZ 2020
|5th T20I
|India won by 7 runs
|February 2, 2020
|4
|India vs New Zealand
|NZ in India 2021
|1st T20I
|India won by 5 wickets
|November, 17 2021
|5
|India vs New Zealand
|NZ in India 2021
|2nd T20I
|India won by 7 wickets
|November 19, 2021
|6
|India vs New Zealand
|NZ in India 2021
|3rd T20I
|India won by 73 runs
|November 21, 2021
|7
|India vs West Indies
|WI in India 2022
|1st T20I
|India won by 6 wickets
|February 16, 2022
|8
|India vs West Indies
|WI in India 2022
|2nd T20I
|India won by 8 runs
|February 18, 2022
|9
|India vs West Indies
|WI in India 2022
|3rd T20I
|India won by 17 runs
|February 20, 2022
|10
|India vs Sri Lanka
|SL in India 2022
|1st T20I
|India won by 62 runs
|February 24, 2022
|11
|India vs Sri Lanka
|SL in India 2022
|2nd T20I
|India won by 7 wickets
|February 26, 2022
|12
|India vs Sri Lanka
|SL in India 2022
|3rd T20I
|India won by 6 wickets
|February 27, 2022
|13
|India vs England
|India in England 2022
|1st T20I
|India won by 50 runs
|July 7, 2022
|14
|India vs England
|India in England 2022
|2nd T20I
|India won by 49 runs
|July 9, 2022
