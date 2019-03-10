India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma a class batsman, loved another big partnership with him: Shikhar Dhawan

After captain Virat Kohli elected to bat first, Indian openers got off to a blistering start as they shared record partnership of 193 runs, highest opening stand against Australia.

Dhawan batted exceptionally well as he scored 143 off 115 deliveries and announced his return to form. The left-handed batsman from Delhi smashed 18 boundaries and hammered 3 maximums in his innings.

Twitterati hail Dhawan-Rohit

Along with Rohit, Dhawan forged another 150+ partnership. The duo has scored 4562 runs as a batting pair and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. The former India batting pair had together added 4387 runs between them. It was the 16th century-partnership between Dhawan and Rohit.

Dhawan looked satisfied with his innings as a big knock from the southpaw was long overdue.

"It was a good inning from me. The wicket was really nice, I took calculative risks. They were bowling good lines and I was respecting it. Smart work paid off for me and I'm happy about it. When you put so much of hard work, you expect the outcome to go your way but sometimes it doesn't," Dhawan said after India's innings.

It was the first occasion when Dhawan and Rohit forged a big partnership and he was happy for both of them, "Happy for both of us (me and Rohit). We didn't get a good start from the last few matches. We were communicating well today. If you noticed today, we both were on the nineties around the same time. He's (Rohit) a class batsman. It's good to see 150-run opening partnership and that's been our strength. I liked that shot when I stepped out and hit it over covers (his stand-out shot)."

When asked if the total of 358 was enough for India to defend, Dhawan said, "It's a good surface to bat on, we've got 350 on the board and Australians will feel the pressure from ball one. Wicket is going to get slower, there seems to be some reverse for the bowlers and we should look to exploit it."