Rohit Sharma equals Sunil Gavaskar's record, sets record for most number of sixes in a Test series

1. Rohit matches Gavaskar's mark

The hundred against South Africa at Ranchi was Rohit's third hundred in the series after his twin tons in the first Test at Visakhapatnam. Rohit became only the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to make three hundreds in a Test series.

2. Most sixes in a Test series

Rohit Sharma completed his sixth Test hundred with a massive blow over long on off off-spinner Dean Piedt. Along with reaching his century, Rohit also made the record of hitting most sixes in a Test series against his name - 16. He broke the record of West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer who had hit 15 sixes against Bangladesh in 2018-19. However, India played a three-match series against South Africa, and Windies' was a two-match series.

3. Reaching hundred with a 6

This was the second time Rohit reached his Test 100 with a six, this time off Dean Piedt of South Africa. Rohit now stands equal with former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who also reached 100 with a six two times. But the Indian record stands in the name of Sachin Tendulkar who had crossed hundred with a six on six occasions.

4. 2000 Test runs for Rohit

Along with his sixth Test hundred, Rohit went past 2000 runs in the longest format of the sport. At the moment, Rohit has 2003 runs at 46.58 runs with six hundreds and 10 fifties from 30 Tests. In ODIs, Rohit has made 8686 runs from 218 matches at 48.53 with 27 hundreds and 42 fifties.