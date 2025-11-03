Cricket Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional After India Beat South Africa To Lift Maiden Women's ODI World Cup By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 1:07 [IST]

The Indian women's cricket team etched their name in the history books on Sunday (November 2), clinching their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup title with a commanding 52-run win over South Africa at a packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The atmosphere was electric as Harmanpreet Kaur's team produced a performance for the ages, blending grit, skill, and composure to script one of Indian cricket's most memorable triumphs.

The evening also turned emotional when cameras caught former India captain Rohit Sharma - seated in the stands with his wife Ritika Sajdeh - wiping away tears as the women lifted the trophy. Having experienced heartbreak in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup final at home, Rohit's reaction reflected both pride and nostalgia as he watched the women's team achieve what had narrowly eluded him two years ago.

On the field, it was Shafali Verma who stole the show. Coming into the tournament as an injury replacement for Pratika Rawal, the 21-year-old rose to the occasion with a stunning all-round display. Her blistering 87 off 78 balls set the tone at the top, featuring seven boundaries and two sixes. Alongside Smriti Mandhana (45), she added 104 runs for the opening wicket, giving India a perfect platform.

Deepti Sharma's steady half-century and Richa Ghosh's explosive 34 off 24 balls powered India to a strong total of 298/7 after being asked to bat first. In reply, South Africa began steadily through Tazmin Brits and skipper Laura Wolvaardt, but regular strikes from the Indian bowlers derailed their chase. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the attack, claiming 4 wickets, while Shafali chipped in with two key breakthroughs to seal a dominant victory.

Despite Wolvaardt's valiant century - her second in as many knockout games - South Africa fell short, bundled out 52 runs behind. As Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the trophy amid loud cheers, Rohit Sharma stood and applauded, visibly moved by the historic moment. For Indian cricket, it was not just another title - it was a moment of redemption, pride, and unity across generations.