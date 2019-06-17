Rohit Sharma gives hilarious response when asked about his suggestions to struggling Pakistan side - Watch

Rohit's funny response leaves everyone in splits

There was a funny moment during the presser when Pakistani journalist asked Rohit about his advice to Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co. and the Mumbaikar's response prompted everyone to laugh.

Commenting upon the question Rohit replied in humorous manner and said, "Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana to main bataunga, abhi kya bataunga!(If I become the coach of Pakistan then surely I will tell you. What can I say now!)."

Credits daughter for good show

While interacting with the media persons during the press conference of the match, Rohit credited his newly-born daughter, Samaira, for his current stellar form.

"The space I'm in right now is a very good place in my life," smiled Sharma. "Having a newly-born daughter has put me in a good space.

"I'm enjoying my cricket, I was coming off a great IPL campaign and have started well at this World Cup.

"We know how important it is to start well at a World Cup, so the focus was on that first of all. As a team we're heading in the right direction. It's important to keep ticking all the boxes.

"The crowd come to matches for entertainment and we were really good as a team. We really wanted those two points following the washout last time and we wanted to display our skills because we've been in good form."

On opening partnership with KL Rahul

On his record-century partnership with KL Rahul Rohit said he wanted to ensure the youngster - who was opening the innings in the absence of injured Shikhar Dhawan - was comfortable.

"The crucial phase of the innings was the first phase and not losing a wicket was vital," he added. "As an opener, it's your job to make sure you don't lose too many wickets up front.

"In conditions like that, it's more of a new-ball game and the opposition can put pressure on you if they get going. We wanted to build a platform and tried to take the game forward after that.

"It was KL's first game as opener for India, so I wanted to make sure he was comfortable.

"There's a challenge you face in terms of understanding - when he wants to run two, when I want to take singles and things like that.

"We had lots of communication out there and hopefully we can build on it now I know he will be opening for the next few games."

WATCH: Expect Hitman @ImRo45 to come up with something cheeky and some on-field inside stories on this latest episode of Chahal TV - by @RajalArora @yuzi_chahal



Watch the full video here 👉👉📽️📽️ https://t.co/Yr9hThEO8r pic.twitter.com/X4H8G9bJvq — BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2019

Reveals key to success in England

Meanwhile, during his interaction with his fellow India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal on 'Chahal TV', Rohit revealed the key to success in England.

"No matter how's the pitch, you need to spend some time into the middle in England to settle down. You need to access the pitch and conditions for the first 6-7 overs to check how the ball is coming on to the bat. As everyone in our team loves playing strokes, it becomes important to get used before attacking the white-ball."