Cricket Rohit Sharma Greets New Captain Shubman Gill with a Hug Ahead of Australia ODIs: WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 7:50 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

A heartwarming moment between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set a positive tone for Team India's upcoming ODI series against Australia. Ahead of the much-anticipated three-match series, a video shared by the BCCI on X captured Rohit embracing his successor at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi before the team's departure to Perth.

The clip, which quickly went viral, shows Rohit greeting Gill with a cheerful, "Arey Gill, kya haal hai bhai," as the two shared a friendly hug - a moment that symbolized camaraderie and mutual respect between the old and new captains.

Rohit, who was relieved of his ODI captaincy duties on October 4, will feature in the series purely as a specialist batter. The leadership baton has now passed to Shubman Gill, currently the world's No. 1 ODI batter and India's Test captain. Gill will make his ODI captaincy debut in the first match against Australia on Sunday (October 19) in Perth.

The young skipper, who has enjoyed a rapid rise in international cricket, expressed his excitement about leading India in what will be one of his biggest challenges yet. Speaking after India's Test win over the West Indies in Delhi on Tuesday (October 14), Gill said he is looking forward to having stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by his side.

"They've been playing for India for the past 10-15 years and winning matches for us. The experience that they bring to the table is something every captain or every team wants. And that's what we are looking forward to. We just want them to go out there and do their magic," Gill said.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming challenge in Australia, Gill added, "We've been playing some of the best ODI cricket in the past two or three years, and nothing changes for us. It's more or less the same team that we're playing. So, I'm very excited to go out there and play in Australia."

As India prepares for a new era in ODIs, Rohit's warm gesture and Gill's humble words have showcased the unity and respect within the team - setting the perfect foundation for a high-energy series Down Under.