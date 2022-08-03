Rohit Sharma injury update: India captain under observation after suffering back spasm in 3rd T20I against WI

Rohit was batting on 11 from 5 balls with a six and a four when the discomfort occurred. In fact, he shimmied down the pitch to Alzarri Joseph and hit a four through the fine leg via an under edge.

Rohit immediately summoned team physio Kamlesh Jain, held some discussions with him and left the field holding his back soon after.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit will play the 4th T20I, scheduled to be held at Lauderhill, Florida, USA, on Saturday (August 6). The 5th T20I too is scheduled at the same venue on Sunday (August 7).

So, Rohit will have at least three more days to rest completely and get fit for the match as India eye a T20I series win against the West Indies.

However, it is not yet certain that whether Team India can travel to Floria as some members of the squad have not yet received their US visa. The team, as per some reports, will travel to Guyana on Wednesday (August 3) to speed up the process of obtaining the travel documents to the USA.

If the visa does not come through, then the Cricket West Indies have made plans to conduct the remaining two T20O matches in the Caribbean itself so that the series can be completed as per schedule.

“My body is okay at the moment. We’ve got a few days in between the next game, so hopefully I should be okay,” Rohit told host broadcaster after India beat Windies by 7 wickets to take a 2-1 series lead.

India also have another injury worry in Harshal Patel as the pacer could not be considered for the 2nd and 3rd T20Is with a rib injury. India had also rested Ravindra Jadeja for the 3rd T20I as he has recuperated recently from a knee injury.