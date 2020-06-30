Cricket
Rohit Sharma is one of top five greatest ever ODI openers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth

By
Rohit Sharma has score 140 plus 11 times
Rohit Sharma has score 140 plus 11 times

New Delhi, June 30: Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth says stylish batsman Rohit Sharma is one of the top three or top five greatest ever ODI openers due to his ability to score big hundreds.

Rohit has scored in excess of 140 or more in 11 out of his 29 ODI centuries, which also includes three double hundreds.

Srikkanth, who himself was an explosive opener during his playing days, said Rohit makes the top-3 or top-5 list of all time greatest openers very easily due to his ability of converting hundreds to daddy hundreds.

"I would rate him as one of the greatest all-time one-day openers in world cricket. What's the greatest quality in Rohit Sharma is that he goes for these big hundreds and double hundreds, that is something amazing," Srikkanth said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Aaron Finch in awe of Virat Kohli's consistency across formats

"In a one-day match, you will go 150, 180, 200, just imagine where you are going to take the team to, that's the greatness about Rohit," said the 60-year-old Srikkanth, who played 43 Tests and 146 ODIs between 1981 and 1992.

The 30-year-old Rohit has so far played in 224 ODIs, scoring 9115 runs at an average of 49.27 with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties. His highest score is 264, which is a world record. He has also played in 32 Tests, scoring 2141 runs with 6 hundreds and 10 fifties, while he has scored 2773 runs in 108 T20Is with 4 hundreds and 21 fifties to his name.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 14:58 [IST]
