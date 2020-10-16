Rohit Sharma is the brand ambassador for Vega Men

As part of its expansion exercise, Vega is all set to launch innovative grooming appliances such as beard trimmers, shavers and beard straighteners under the 'Vega Men' brand.

One of the modern era batting greats, Rohit holds some of the most enviable records in international cricket. He was conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest honour for an Indian sportsperson.

The ace cricketer will feature as the brand ambassador for 'Vega Men' range in the upcoming digital campaign that will go live this month.

"I'm pleased to be associated with Vega. They've some of the most sophisticated yet stylish and consumer friendly products in the market. I look forward to being part of their growth journey," said Rohit, who recently completed 150 matches for MI, only the second player to do so after the West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma completes 150 matches for Mumbai Indians

"Vega is a brand that has been into business for last two decades and our mission has been to cater to the 'Head to Toe' grooming needs of our consumer," said Vega Industries Pvt Ltd Director Sandeep Jain.

Jain welcomed Rohit on board.

"After having established our leadership in beauty care accessories category and attaining a significant position in the market for personal care appliances for women, we're all set to strengthen our men portfolio under the 'Vega Men' brand with the exciting Rohit Sharma as our brand face," he added.

IPL POINTS TABLE | RESULTS/FIXTURES

Rohit-led MI, who are second in the table will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 33 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 16).

(Source: Press Release)