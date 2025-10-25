Rohit Sharma poised to be No. 1 in ODI Rankings, Where does Virat Kohli stand?

‘Don't Know If We'll Come Back': Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Reflect on Their Possibly Last Innings in Australia After Match-Winning Partnership at SCG

Rohit Sharma is poised to reclaim his throne as the world's top ODI batter after a commanding performance in Australia.

At 38, Rohit's resurgence is a story of perseverance over perception. Heading into the Australia series, many framed it as possibly his farewell tour Down Under. Yet, his 202-run tally across three innings, with a strike rate of 85.59 and an average of 101, proved his class.

The Sydney hundred marked his 33rd in ODIs and ninth against Australia, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries versus the Aussies and reinforcing his legacy as arguably India's most influential limited-overs opener.​

Rohit Sharma set to claim No. 1 Spot

His unbeaten century in Sydney not only sealed a crucial win for India but also catapulted him to the No.1 position in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings-with a projected rating surpassing both Shubman Gill (768) and Ibrahim Zadran (764) after starting the series at 745 points.​

Virat Kohli redeemed in Sydney

Virat Kohli, currently sitting around fifth in the ICC ODI rankings with approximately 724 points, continues to make history of his own. His latest innings at the SCG saw him surpass Kumar Sangakkara's tally to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history with 14,255 runs, behind only Tendulkar's 18,426. Although Kohli scored runs in Sydney, the India star scored two ducks in the previous two matches, which is likely to decline his position in the rankings. Kohli may end up around 8th in the next edition of the ICC ODI batter rankings, although it is not conclusive.

The India duo had their fitting swansong in Australia as they batted brilliantly to help India win the consolation match. Rohit and Virat both are expected to feature in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa on home soil. The BCCI wants the duo to take part in domestic competitions, and it is to be seen if they play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.