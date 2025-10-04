Cricket Rohit Sharma’s ODI Captaincy Record: India’s White-Ball Maestro By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 18:40 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's One-Day International (ODI) captain is widely regarded as one of the most successful eras in the country's white-ball history. Known for his calm demeanor, tactical acumen, and consistency, Rohit not only secured results on the field but also built a legacy that cements his place among India's finest cricket captains.

Overall ODI Captaincy Record

Rohit Sharma captained India in 56 ODIs, out of which the team won 42 matches, lost 12, tied one, and had one no-result. This translates into an extraordinary win percentage of 75% (72.35% as per some records), the highest ever by any Indian captain who has led the team in more than 50 matches.

This remarkable statistic also places Rohit second globally among ODI captains with at least 50 matches, just behind the legendary Clive Lloyd.

Key Highlights and Achievements

• Highest Win Percentage: Rohit's record-setting 75% win rate stands as a benchmark in ODI cricket, underlining his dominance as a white-ball leader.

• ICC Champions Trophy 2025: One of the crowning achievements of his captaincy was leading India to victory in the Champions Trophy 2025, where the team went unbeaten throughout the tournament.

• T20 World Cup 2024 (Honourable Mention): Although not part of his ODI record, Rohit's leadership was pivotal in India lifting the T20 World Cup 2024, becoming the first team to win the tournament undefeated.

• Asia Cup Titles: Rohit guided India to two Asia Cup triumphs, in 2018 and 2023, reaffirming his dominance in regional cricket.

• 2023 ODI World Cup: India, under Rohit, produced a near-perfect campaign, staying unbeaten until the final, where they narrowly lost to Australia. Despite the heartbreak, it was one of India's strongest World Cup performances.

• Dominance in ICC Tournaments: Across ICC events as captain, Rohit's India won 27 matches and lost only three, marking the best win-loss ratio for any captain with at least 15 games across three different ICC tournaments.

Batting Performance as Captain

Rohit Sharma's captaincy record is not just about leadership; it is also intertwined with his personal brilliance with the bat.

• Runs: 2,506 runs in 55 innings

• Average: 52.20

• Strike Rate: 111.97

• Hundreds: 5 (including one double century)

• Fifties: 17

His batting performance was even more lethal in matches India won under his captaincy, where he amassed 2,080 runs at an average of 59.42. This combination of captaincy and batting prowess elevated India to unmatched consistency.

Transition of Captaincy

Rohit's chapter as ODI captain recently came to a close, with Shubman Gill appointed as India's new leader ahead of the team's ODI tour to Australia. Even though he has passed on the baton, Rohit remains an integral part of the squad-offering unmatched experience, guidance, and stability.

Legacy

Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy era will be remembered for its efficiency, dominance, and silverware. From Asia Cup titles to a flawless Champions Trophy campaign and a near-perfect World Cup, Rohit has built a legacy that stands shoulder to shoulder with India's finest cricket leaders.

Calm, composed, and commanding, Rohit Sharma redefined ODI captaincy for India, leaving behind a record that sets a high bar for the generations to come.