Rohit Sharma slams 5th hundred of ICC WC 2019; creates new world record

Rohit Sharma slams 5th hundred of ICC WC 2019; creates new world record

Leeds, July 6: Rohit Sharma entered the record books, beating the marks set by Shakib al Hasan and Kumar Sangakkara during India's ICC World Cup 2019 match against Sri Lanka at Headingley here on Saturday (July 6).

First, Rohit became the highest run-getter in this World Cup so far overtaking 609 runs set by the Bangladesh all-rounder. David Warner, Aaron Finch and Joe Root are tailing him with upwards of 500 runs and both Warner and Finch will have an opportunity to join the 600-run club and close the gap on Rohit when they bat against South Africa later in the night.

Rohit soon also became the first batsman to score five hundreds in World Cup, going past four hundreds set by Sri Lankan legend Sangakkara in the 2015 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar (673 runs, 2003) and Mathew Hayden (659, 2007) are still ahead of him in the list of highest run-getters in a single World Cup. But with upwards of 600 runs Rohit has closed the gap with those two legends.

With at least a match remaining for Rohit in the form of semifinal, Rohit can look forward to overhaul them and set a new record. And that could be in tune with Rohit's form in this tournament.

Saturday, July 6, 2019, 21:38 [IST]
