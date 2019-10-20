India Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma slams career-defining maiden double century in Test: Twitterati hail the 'Hitman'

Ranchi, Oct 20: India opener Rohit Sharma slammed his career-defining maiden double century in Test against South Africa here in Ranchi on Sunday (October 20).
Rohit, who went into the dressing room at 199 at the lunch break, didn't take long as he smashed a six over mid-wicket off Lungi Ngidi to claim yet another milestone in his international career.
The 31-year-old cricketer is making the most of the opportunity after getting a chance to open the innings in Test cricket. Rohit has notched up three double centuries in the ODIs, most by any batsman.
No sooner than Rohit completed his double century in Ranchi the talented right-handed batsman shifted gears as he hit Ngidi for yet another maximum. The Mumbaikar, however, was dismissed for 212 while attempting another pull shot off Kagiso Rabada and missed a chance to convert it into an even bigger total. Rohit has been dismissed fifth time by Rabada, which is joint-most with Nathan Lyon.
With Rohit getting to his double century in Ranchi, it was the second instance when Indian batsmen scored double centuries in three consecutive Tests. Mayank Agarwal scored 215 in Visakhapatnam, Virat Kohli slammed 254* in Pune and Rohit in Ranchi.
Kohli 235 against England, Karun Nair 303* against England, and Kohli 204 against Bangladesh in 2016/17 season was the first instance.
The social media went abuzz after Rohit, who is fondly called the 'Hitman', touched another milestone.
Here's how the cricketing fraternity and enthusiasts reacted to Rohit's double ton:
100 ✔— BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2019
150 ✔
200 ✔@ImRo45 you beauty 😍 pic.twitter.com/FDMXsjlwcr
Another 100 💪👌⭐️⭐️🏏...played some amazing shots keep it up shaana @ImRo45 @BCCI— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 19, 2019
Wonderful partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2019
Good composure and positive cricket by both of them has helped India recover and take full control of this Test.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/42hfUOCywa
Reasons we love RoHIT Sharma— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 20, 2019
1. Consistency
2. Consistency
3. Consistency
50. Consistency
100. Consistency
150. Consistency
And now,
200. Consistency 🙌
The HITMAN smashes a memorable double ton! 🔥 🔥 #HallaBol #INDvSA
5 centuries in the World Cup this year, 3 centuries in 3 Tests as opener. Rohit Sharma is in the purplest of purple patches— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 20, 2019
Rohit Sharma (Prime years).— Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 20, 2019
Q: What is the greatest ever love story?— surya77 (@surya_14kumar) October 20, 2019
A: Rohit Sharma and Double Century of course!🤩 @ImRo45 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/51kOcmYrBi
Front foot pull is nothing new for Rohit Sharma. He has been executing this shot for more than a decade against fast bowlers with such regularity that the moment he connects the ball all that umpires does is signal six.— Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) October 20, 2019
Congratulation #RohitSharma on scoring your maiden Test double century. We are proud of you. @ImRo45 #INDvSA— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) October 20, 2019
Been so much fun watching this career defining double century from Rohit Sharma. Hopefully more on the way— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 20, 2019
Khubsurat dohra shataq #RohitSharma tehre shataq ki ummed???? #INDvSA— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 20, 2019
Batsmen with 200+ scores in both Tests and ODIs— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 20, 2019
Sachin Tendulkar
Virender Sehwag
Chris Gayle
Rohit Sharma#IndvSA #IndvsSA
A record 19 sixes in this series for Rohit Sharma— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 20, 2019
Sixes off
11 - Piedt
5 - Maharaj
2 - Ngidi
1 - Nortje#IndvSA #IndvsSA
