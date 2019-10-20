Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma slams career-defining maiden double century in Test: Twitterati hail the 'Hitman'

By
India Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma slams career-defining maiden double century in Test: Twitterati hail the Hitman

Ranchi, Oct 20: India opener Rohit Sharma slammed his career-defining maiden double century in Test against South Africa here in Ranchi on Sunday (October 20).

Rohit, who went into the dressing room at 199 at the lunch break, didn't take long as he smashed a six over mid-wicket off Lungi Ngidi to claim yet another milestone in his international career.

The 31-year-old cricketer is making the most of the opportunity after getting a chance to open the innings in Test cricket. Rohit has notched up three double centuries in the ODIs, most by any batsman.

No sooner than Rohit completed his double century in Ranchi the talented right-handed batsman shifted gears as he hit Ngidi for yet another maximum. The Mumbaikar, however, was dismissed for 212 while attempting another pull shot off Kagiso Rabada and missed a chance to convert it into an even bigger total. Rohit has been dismissed fifth time by Rabada, which is joint-most with Nathan Lyon.

With Rohit getting to his double century in Ranchi, it was the second instance when Indian batsmen scored double centuries in three consecutive Tests. Mayank Agarwal scored 215 in Visakhapatnam, Virat Kohli slammed 254* in Pune and Rohit in Ranchi.

Kohli 235 against England, Karun Nair 303* against England, and Kohli 204 against Bangladesh in 2016/17 season was the first instance.

The social media went abuzz after Rohit, who is fondly called the 'Hitman', touched another milestone.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity and enthusiasts reacted to Rohit's double ton:

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MLL 1 - 0 RMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, October 20, 2019, 13:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue