Cricket Rohit Sharma Steps In to Defend Young Fan During Chaotic Scene at Shivaji Park: WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:35 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India's star opener Rohit Sharma won hearts in Mumbai after he was seen defending a young fan during a chaotic moment at Shivaji Park, where he was training ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia.

The incident, captured in a viral video, showed the 38-year-old reacting sharply when a security personnel appeared to push away a child who was trying to approach him for an autograph.

Rohit, known for his calm demeanour, momentarily lost his cool after witnessing the incident. He immediately confronted the individual who had stopped the fan too aggressively, visibly unhappy with the way the situation had been handled. The opener was then seen gesturing toward the young boy and calling him over, ensuring the fan got the moment he came for - a warm interaction with his cricketing idol.

The dramatic scene unfolded as fans flooded Shivaji Park to catch a glimpse of the two-time T20 World Cup winner. With news spreading quickly of Rohit's training session, a large crowd gathered around the venue's exit gate, making it difficult for him to leave the premises.

Amid the growing frenzy, Abhishek Nayar, Rohit's close friend and former India assistant coach, stepped in to manage the crowd. He appealed for calm, urging supporters to maintain discipline. "Koi dhakka mat dena, hum sab fans hain, lekin usko lagna nahi chahiye (We are all fans but please don't push him)," Nayar was heard saying as security tried to clear the way.

Rohit's gesture quickly went viral, earning widespread praise from fans and social media users who lauded his compassion and humility. The incident highlighted the immense adoration he continues to command and the lengths he's willing to go to ensure fans - especially young ones - are treated with respect.

Having recently been felicitated for captaining India to an unbeaten Champions Trophy victory in Dubai, Rohit remains a towering figure both on and off the field, blending intensity, empathy, and leadership in equal measure.