Rohit Sharma trolled for Twitter gaffe on anniversary of Champions Trophy 2013 triumph

Indian cricket team was marking the anniversary of their 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumph on June 23. Several India cricketers who were part of the squad went nostalgic and shared the images when captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led them to a historic win in the final against hosts England.

Rohit too joined his teammates to relive those moments and shared an image with the Champions Trophy in his hands. However, the 30-year-old quoted the wrong year in his tweet. Instead of Champions Trophy 2013 - which the Men In Blue won, Rohit wrote Champions Trophy 2017 - which Team India lost to Pakistan in the final.

"These are some memories you cherish for long #ChampionsTrophy2017 #23rdJune," Rohit captioned the image in which he could be seen posing with the coveted trophy along with his teammates Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Champions Trophy 2013 holds a special significance in Rohit's career as it was the first time when he was asked to open the innings and the Mumbaikar never looked back since then.

Rohit's gaffe was spotted by fans and they started trolling the India opener for his mistake. Mention of the 2017 Champions Trophy final also scratched the wounds of Team India's abject surrender against Pakistan in the final which they lost by a whopping margin of 180 runs.

Having realised his folly, Rohit deleted the post but by that time many had taken the screenshot of the cricketer's tweet and started trolling him.

Here's how Rohit was trolled on Twitter:

Indeed memories to cherish for life brother, but ones from 2013 😂. You got me tricked too. https://t.co/7BAYbb4h6B — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 23, 2019

Hey Ro huge admirer of yours..❤️

But I think you meant #ChampionsTrophy2013 — Pranav Chaturvedi (@PranavChat7) June 23, 2019

#ChampionsTrophy2013 actually sir.. 17 ko toh pata he humne kisi aur ko jitne dia tha — Sarthak Rath (@sarthakascope_) June 23, 2019

Abe pak ka coach ban gaye kya, we won in 2013, not 2017 — Rohith ❤️🇮🇳 (@RohithSpeaks_) June 23, 2019