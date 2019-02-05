Cricket

Rohit Sharma trolls Yuzvendra Chahal asks wrist-spinner 'how about ironing your uniform'

By
Rohit Sharma trolls Yuzvendra Chahal asks wrist-spinner how about ironing your uniform

New Delhi, Feb 5: The camaraderie between Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal is widely known and the duo never leaves an opportunity from indulging into a friendly banter on the social media.

A similar conversation between the Chahal and Rohit is tickling the funny bones of the fans.

Chahal posted an image on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen batting during the fourth Test match against New Zealand along with his spin-twin Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal captioned the image, "Think big, believe big, act big, and the results will be big..!!"

View this post on Instagram

Think big, believe big, act big, and the results will be big..!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Feb 4, 2019 at 9:35pm PST

Rohit didn't leave much time in pulling the legs of his fellow teammate and asked, "How about ironing your uniform."

Rohit trolls Chahal
Image: Yuzvendra Chahal (Instagram)

Rohit's hilarious reaction caught the attention of not just fans but also Chahal. The wrist-spinner went on replying, "I will speak to the laundry guy for sure captain rohitaaa sharmaaa."

"@rohitsharma45 and my big brother trying to troll me hmm.. nice try bhaiya you improved little bit..keep it up," Chahal wrote further.

Chahal was the top-scorer for India in the fourth ODI when the entire Indian batting line-up was folded for 92. The Men In Blue went on losing that game by a huge margin of 8 wickets.

Chahal responds
Image: Yuzvendra Chahal (Instagram)

Later, when India registered another convincing win in the fifth ODI against New Zealand in the fifth ODI, Chahal during a chat show for BCCI asked Rohit if he's going to promote him higher in the order.

To which Rohit jokingly said, "Yes, since Virat (Kohli) is rested for the 3-T20I series we might see if you could get to bat at No. 3."

Team India will be locking horns with the Black Caps in the first T20I at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Wednesday (February 6). Rohit will be leading the Indian side in Kohli's absence while Chahal will be leading the team's spin attack against the Kiwis.

IND vs NZ -- Ist T20I, Preview
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 18:38 [IST]
