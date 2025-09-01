Cricket Rohit Sharma undergoes Bronco Test in Bengaluru; The Results are Out as India Captain gets shocking outcome! By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 8:35 [IST]

Rohit Sharma, India's iconic ODI captain, recently faced a significant fitness challenge that has stirred widespread interest in the cricket community.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new fitness assessment called the Bronco test- a gruelling rugby-based endurance evaluation designed to gauge players' stamina and agility.

This test replaced the previously used Yo-Yo test, sparking curiosity and debate across cricketing circles about how even seasoned players would fare. Rohit, now 38 and having stepped away from T20Is and Tests, took this test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, drawing considerable attention.

The Bronco test is physically demanding; it involves shuttle runs between marked distances of 20, 40, and 60 meters, done repeatedly without rest, pushing players to their aerobic limits. Many wondered if Rohit's age and recent format retirements would affect his performance. It was a true test of fitness and determination - essential qualities as India prepares for their ODI fixtures ahead.

Rohit Sharma aces Bronco Test

As many held their breath, the results have now been revealed - and they are surprising in the best way possible. Rohit didn't just clear the Bronco test; he impressed everyone present with his exceptional fitness level. Reports highlight that his physical form and stamina at the test were excellent, showing no signs of age slowing him down. His performance alongside the Yo-Yo test, which he also undertook, has reignited confidence in his ability to continue leading India's ODI squad effectively.

This positive outcome comes as a big relief for Rohit Sharma's fans and the team management, especially with the upcoming ODI series against Australia. It also signals that Rohit is physically primed to contribute, despite having retired from other formats.

The India stalwart has retired from Test and T20I format, but is expected to continue in ODI format. With the 2027 ODI World Cup as focus, Rohit's fitness level and form will be crucial to keep him at the throne of ODI captaincy.