Someone missing here? - Rohit Sharma unimpressed after ICC leave him out of pull shot poll

The International Cricket Council tweeted a collage of four batsmen playing the pull shot, asking fans who has the best pull shot of the past or present.

The collage posted by ICC included the likes of West Indies legend Viv Richards, Australia great Ricky Ponting, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit, who is the only batsman to score three double hundreds in the ODIs, was unimpressed with ICC's tweet and responded by tweeting, "Someone's missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess."

Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess https://t.co/sbonEva7AM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2020

Rohit also shared his opinion on the effects of climate change, and looked at the brighter side of the lockdown that has been put in place across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through these extremely difficult and dangerous times, Mother Earth has found a way to heal. Our planet has shown us what a difference a lifestyle change can make even in a short amount of time.

"We always wondered if it was too late to combat climate change but Mother Earth has shown us that we can reverse it and help her heal if we all do it together," his message read.

The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 13,000 lives while infecting over three lakh people across the world, forcing authorities to take stringent measures to combat it.

Rohit added, "Through these testing times India has seen a major drop in its air and noise pollution levels, Venice has dolphins playing in their harbours, boars running around their streets, Rome has swans in their fountains and the pollution levels have dropped all over the world!

"This is the world we need to protect," he added.