Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli given clear conditions for ODI Selection for 2026, Participation is Must in.....

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to return to domestic one-day action later this year, with both expected to feature in multiple Vijay Hazare Trophy matches before India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026.

The move aligns with the selectors' renewed emphasis on domestic participation for centrally contracted cricketers, particularly as the board plans long-term toward the 2027 ODI World Cup.

As per a PTI report, internal discussions within the cricket board, both stalwarts could turn up for their respective state sides-Rohit for Mumbai and Kohli for Delhi-during the interlude between India's limited-overs tour of South Africa and the home series against New Zealand. After India's final ODI in Visakhapatnam on December 6, there will be a five-week break before the series opener against New Zealand on January 11 at Vadodara. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, is set to fill that window, beginning on December 24 and running through early January.

With Mumbai and Delhi scheduled to play six league matches on December 24, 26, 29, and 31, followed by fixtures on January 3, 6, and 8, the national selectors expect both senior pros to participate in at least three of those games. Their appearances would not only reinforce the standard message of commitment to domestic cricket but also allow the pair to keep in touch with the 50-over rhythm ahead of an important international calendar.

The BCCI's message has been clear under chief selector Ajit Agarkar's leadership- availability must translate to participation. Agarkar recently underlined that every fit, centrally contracted player was expected to play domestic cricket when not on national duty. His push reflects a collective effort to reconnect senior players with India's domestic structure, especially as younger names jostle for opportunities in the changing ODI setup.

"Between last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks. The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai. Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Both Rohit and Kohli, now 38 and 37 respectively at the time of the 2027 World Cup, will face close scrutiny over their long-term ODI futures. Form, along with fitness, will be the key benchmark for their ODI selection from now on, which further stresses the importance.