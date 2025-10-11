Cricket Rohit Sharma's Tesla Model Y Steals the Spotlight - Musk Reacts as Fans Decode Personal Number Plate By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 19:28 [IST]

Rohit Sharma was spotted driving a Tesla Model Y in Mumbai, sparking a huge social-media reaction - from fans decoding a sentimental number plate to Tesla CEO Elon Musk silently amplifying the buzz. The electric SUV also adds a new, eco-friendly notch to the former India captain's luxury car collection.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma turned heads off the field when he arrived in Mumbai behind the wheel of a Tesla Model Y on his way to a high-profile event.

A short clip of the moment - Rohit at the wheel and the Model Y gliding through traffic - quickly spread across social platforms, but it wasn't just the car that got people talking. Viewers zeroed in on the registration number MH01FB3015, and fans immediately started connecting the digits to personal milestones in Rohit's life.

Many interpreted the "30" and "15" as nods to the birth dates of his children - Samaira (December 30) and Ahaan (November 15) - continuing Rohit's well-known habit of choosing number plates with personal significance. His former Lamborghini Aventador carried the memorable "264," a tribute to his record 264-run ODI innings in 2014, and followers say the new Tesla plate signals a shift in focus from cricketing milestones to family.

What turned a local sighting into an international talking point was a repost by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The original clip, shared by an X account focused on Tesla content, was quietly picked up by Musk and reappeared on his timeline. Though the post carried no caption, Musk's action sent the clip around the globe and underscored Tesla's unusual ability to generate massive organic publicity.

Social media erupted with reactions - from affectionate speculation about the plate's meaning to praise for Rohit's move into electric mobility. Fans praised the sentimental touch, while EV enthusiasts celebrated seeing a high-profile Indian celebrity embrace an electric vehicle. The clip spawned hundreds of comments and reshared posts, with many users calling it "the most Rohit way" to celebrate family.

The Model Y itself brings an electric, tech-forward presence to Rohit's already impressive garage. The cricketer's collection reads like a luxury car buyer's wishlist: a Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW 7 Series, Audi Q7, and Range Rover Autobiography have all been associated with him in the past. The Tesla adds zero-emission tech and modern software-driven features - a contrast to the high-performance petrol supercars he has owned earlier.

Timing also added a layer to the narrative: the sighting coincided with one of Rohit's first major public appearances after being relieved of ODI captaincy duties. Driving into the CEAT Cricket Awards in a Tesla made for a visually compelling moment - a blend of personal style, family symbolism and a subtle nod to sustainability.

Whether the Model Y will become a common sight on Indian roads remains to be seen, but for now it has given cricket fans and car enthusiasts alike a fresh reason to talk. Between the personalised number plate, Musk's silent endorsement, and the social-media frenzy, Rohit's new Tesla has done what the best celebrity moments do: it's turned a private purchase into a story that resonated far beyond Mumbai's streets.