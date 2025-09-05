When Will Lionel Messi Retire? Will He Play FIFA World Cup 2026?- Here's What We Know

Cricket Ross Taylor Comes Out of Retirement to Represent Samoa in T20 World Cup Qualifiers By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 9:57 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ross Taylor, one of New Zealand's greatest-ever cricketers, is making a comeback to the international stage - but this time for Samoa. The 41-year-old veteran has been named in Samoa's squad for the Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier, which will be held in Oman starting October 8.

Samoa confirmed their squad on September 5, and Taylor quickly shared his excitement on Instagram. "Coming out of retirement. It's official - I'm proud to announce that I'll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket.''

''This is more than just a return to the game I love - it's the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family. I'm excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field. Time to get back out there - #685 to the world! CHEEEHOOO," Taylor wrote.

Taylor qualifies to play for Samoa through his mother's heritage and holds a Samoan passport. Having completed the required three-year stand-down period since his last match for New Zealand in 2022, he is now eligible to represent the island nation.

Across his decorated career with the Black Caps, Taylor played 450 internationals, amassing 18,199 runs - 7,683 in Tests, 8,607 in ODIs, and 1,909 in T20Is. He also featured in 102 T20Is and was part of New Zealand's historic triumph in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

Though eager to return, Taylor admitted he faces challenges at 41. "Yeah, I obviously haven't played a lot of cricket like we used to, so it'd be a bit of a shock to the system. But I've played in some tournaments, so it's not as if I've gone three or four years without having played. But, yeah, I need to get up to speed as quick as I can. ... hopefully it's good enough."

Samoa, meanwhile, will face Oman and Papua New Guinea in their group stage matches, beginning October 8. With Taylor's experience, the side hopes to make a serious push for World Cup qualification and inspire a new era for cricket in the Pacific nation.