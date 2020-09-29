Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in Super Over, 4 reasons why RCB won

Royal Challengers did some tweaking to their Playing XI that on this day brought more stability and flexibility. Let's take a look as how they beat Mumbai Indians in the Super Over.

1. Dropped under performing bowlers

The Royal Challengers dropped Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav from the XI. Both Steyn and Umesh leaked runs aplenty, 11 runs per over in two matches that hampered RCB's designs. Steyn was replaced with pacer Isuru Udana, Umesh was benched for Gurkeerat Singh and wicket-keeper Joshua Phillipe was removed and leg-spinner Adam Zampa was brought in. The replacements worked well. Udana got rid of dangerous Surya Kumar Yadav and Zampa accounted for big-hitting Hardik Pandya.

2. Washington Sundar in Power Plays

The young off-spinner was not used in the Power Plays in the first two matches. It was surprising because Kohli had used him in the Power Play segment quite often when they play for India. The RCB skipper set straight that tactical blunder on this day and Sundar paid in kind. He bowled a frugal spell up front denying MI the early momentum and also plucked the wicket of Rohit Sharma. His figures read 4-0-12-1, the best in IPL 2020 so far.

3. AB de Villiers keeping wickets

AB has become a part-time wicketkeeper in recent years. But on this night he re-donned the big gloves for the sake of team balance and that allowed RCB to squeeze an extra batsman in the form of Gurkeerat Mann. Perhaps, AB doing the stumper duties is the way ahead for RCB in the IPL 2020.

4. Navdeep Saini's wonder effort

In the last match against Kings XI, Saini was bowled out by the 13th over, and Kohli had to resort to an off-colour Steyn in the end overs and the result was devastating. On this night Kohli did not repeat the mistake and kept Saini for the death overs. He bowled a fine 19th over that kept the gap between balls and runs going into the last over. Isuru Udana managed to keep the score level and Saini was again asked to bowl in the Super Over. The young pacer bowled a brilliant over, giving only 7 runs and also managed to bag the wicket of Hardik Pandya. He was the true match-turner for RCB.