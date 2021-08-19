Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 time table: Full schedule, IST timing in second phase

Nevertheless, it is a positive start for the Royal Challengers and they will be keen to sustain the momentum in the second phase of the IPL 2021 as well.

The biggest concern for them will be the form of captain Kohli, who has been struggling to find his range of late. Kohli had suggested that he will open the innings in the IPL 2021 and in the upcoming T20 World Cup as well, and we can only hope for Kohli to find his touch back at the earliest.

But in the IPL 2021, the RCB have done alright even without mighty contribution from Kohli. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers are carrying them on their shoulders with some consistent performances.

The RCB will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match on September 20 and the Kolkatans are struggling in the IPL 2021 to make a headway. Under Eoin Morgan, the KKR are languishing in the 7th place with just two wins from seven matches and their last 5 matches had produced 4 defeats.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eager to exploit a fragile standing of the Knight Riders and further cement their place in the top four.

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 schedule:

September 20: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30 pm

September 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30 pm

September 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 pm

September 29: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 pm

October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 pm

October 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

October 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm