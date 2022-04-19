RR vs KKR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Ceremony, Scorecard

After being invited to bat, it was the Jos Buttler show from the onset as he smashed his second IPL century of the season.

It was a historic night for the wicket-keeper batsman as he became the first batter in the history of the IPL to score two centuries in his first six matches of the season. Buttler's first ton this season came against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2022: RR vs KKR, Highlights: Chahal, Buttler power Royals to thrilling win over Knight Riders

Buttler stitched together an opening stand of 97 runs to hand Royals a smashing start. Sunil Narine, playing in his 150th IPL match, put the breaks on RR's innings, but only momentarily, as he removed Padikkal (24 off 18). Padikkal on the other hand, had the best seat as he watched Buttler hammer the KKR bowler's around the park.

But Padikkal's wicket did not stop the flow of runs as skipper Samson scored a solid 38 off 19 as RR looked set for a big score. Shimron Hetmyer hammered Russell for 18 runs in the final over to take the score to 217.

With the batsmen putting up the highest score this season, the bowlers held their nerves to eke out a win over the Knights. Despite losing Narine on the very first ball to a run out, Aaron Finch and skipper Shreyas Iyer sizzled with the bat.

Iyer and Aaron Finch (58 off 28) put up a stand of 107 off 53 to keep the chase on course. Despite losing a few quick wickets, including the big hitting Andre Russell (0), the Knights kept the asking rate within reach. Iyer, dropped on 67 by Samson, kept the Knights on course.

The 17th over saw the game turn on its head as Chahal picked up four wickets, which included a hattrick. But a T20 game is never really over. And Umesh Yadav played a fighting cameo to keep Knights in the game. But a sensational final over by debutant Obed McCoy saw RR snatch a win from the Knights.

The win saw Rajasthan climb to the second spot on the points table and Knight Riders, who fell to their third straight loss is placed sixth.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match:

Sanju Samson (Winning Captain): It got tense and interesting. But that's IPL - the quality of players and teams you go up against! Our team did it very nicely and I'm very happy. There are somethings to be used at some point of time. You need to understand the momentum and do things smartly. It was important to be calm and believe in ourselves. Really respect KKR. Very solid team. They never actually gave us chance but few wickets in the middle helped. (Chahal & Buttler) Don't think I need to talk much about them. The whole world can see what they've done in the last five games but Ashwin also was crucial to remove Russell. Great team and we need to carry on the momentum. (McCoy) He doesn't talk much and is calm. But to handle the pressure like that in his first game is really commendable.

Shreyas Iyer (Losing Captain): We were in line with the runrate from the start thanks to Finch. We couldn't finish it but its part of the game. (Nitish dismissal) My plan was basically to bat till the end, Yuzi had a favourable matchup against him. It's really dishearterning, when you get so close and you can't finish off the game. Buttler started slow but then took off. He's a classic batsmen, he's shown that. Removing him early the scoreboard would have been very different. The dew didn't really play a big role and the wicket was amazing. Brabourne hasn't been great to us as a team, but hopefully we can come back with a positive frame of mind. (His innings) Love the pressure. Big target you have to go from ball one. I wanted to set an example. At the back of my mind whatever total they get I can also get.

Yuzvendra Chahal 5/40 (Player of the Match): Celebration was based on that meme that came from 2019 World Cup! My mind was like I had to take wickets in that over and change the game. (Hattrick ball) Was thinking of the googly for the hattrick ball. But didn't want to take a chance and would have been happy it was a dot ball. I wanted to go with the safer option. (Missing out on the hattrick in the earlier game) It happens it's a part of the game. I will come with the Purple Cap next time!

Obed McCoyben: Have been working really hard for a few months. I know what my skills are and I try to back them. I haven't played much cricket but I use the nets as match scenario. Hetmyer told me to bowl how I normally bowl and be there for the team. I'm happy I could contribute.

RR vs KKR 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Aaron Finch (KKR) 58 off 49 deliveries with a strike rate of 207.14

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Jos Buttler (RR) - 154 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Jos Buttler (RR) - 5 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Jos Buttler (RR) 46 off 27 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Jos Buttler (RR)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Shivam Mavi (KKR) clocked the fastest delivery of 147.8km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Jos Buttler (RR) - 9 fours

Player of the match: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 5/40