RR vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Batting first, Jonny Bairstow was back among runs with a fine half-century as Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5. Bairstow scored 56 off 40 balls with eight fours and a six. Jitesh Sharma (38 not out off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to spruce up the total.

For the Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin provided the team with the breakthrough when he got the wicket of Punjab opener Shikhar Dhawan.

In reply, the Royals scored the required runs in 19.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal - who was making his comeback in the game - scoring 68 off 41 balls. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson failed to convert the start into big knocks but the youngsters ensured their team ended up on the winning side and pick up those two crucial points.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler with 2/29 in 4 overs for Punjab while Kagiso Rabada was the one who gave the Royals their first jolt in the run chase when he got the wicket of dangerous Buttler.

Here are the post-match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, and man of the match along with the full list of award winners from RR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match:

Losing captain, Mayank Agarwal: I thought we got a very good score. In the middle overs we didn't stick to our bowling plans. They kept coming hard at us and kept scoring boundaries. Going through and through for 20 overs, they had the momentum on their side. Arshdeep has been nothing short of brilliant. He puts his hand up when the team needs it. He has been a leader in the team and it has been fantastic for us. We have to make the best use of our resources. Jonny came out and batted exceptionally.

Player of the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal: To be honest, I didn't know I'll be the Man of the Match. It's an amazing feeling whenever I go and bat, with all my pride I go and bat. (Favourite shot) I think the one I hit Rahul Chahar over the covers. I just tried to keep it simple - good cricketing shots. I want to dedicate this innings to Zubin sir (Zubin Bharucha). He has helped me a lot during all the times, whenever I was sitting with him when I was down. He has been pushing me always. It's been a pleasure to perform like this. He has motivated me a lot, pushing me every day like 'you can do it, you'll do it, just keep working hard.' I'll just keep doing what I'm doing, I'll try my best.

Full list of award winners (Rs 1 lakh prize for every award):

Super Striker - Jitesh Sharma (PBKS)

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 101 fantasy points

Let's Crack it Sixes - Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 2

Power Player of the Match - Jos Buttler (RR) - 30 off 16

Most Valuable Asset of the Match - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Fastest Delivery of the match: Kuldeep Sen (RR) 148.5 kmph

Rupay on the go fours: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Man of the match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)