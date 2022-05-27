RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Mohammad Siraj of RCB makes this unwanted record; Check it

Siraj was hammered for 3 sixes in his first two overs by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, the RR openers, and that took the tally of the sixes the RCB pacer conceded to 30. It was the most sixes conceded by a bowler in a single edition of the IPL.

Till now, Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Super Kings held that unwanted record with 29 sixes that he conceded in IPL 2018.

Yuzvendra Chahal had conceded 28 sixes in IPL 2015 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In IPL 2022, RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is giving a close chase to his team-mate Siraj as the Sri Lanka spinner has also conceded 28 sixes so far in his second IPL season.

Siraj is also having a modest IPL 2022 as the pacer has taken just 9 wickets from 15 matches and conceded at more than 10 runs per over. In contrast, Hasaranga, has taken 25 wickets from 15 matches at an economy rate of 7.62.

Manjrekar favours RCB

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar touched base on the ongoing IPL season and gave his prediction for the qualifier between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday and spoke about the upcoming T20 World Cup as well.

When asked why he predicted RCB would win the qualifier match, he said, "Things are falling in place for Bangalore, they have class bowlers, they performed well in the last match where Mohammed Shiraz took a crucial wicket".

Manjrekar added that Harshal Patel is the team's trump card. Now that they have reached this point, they won't give up.

Hardik Pandya surprised us at how comfortable he looked in a leadership role captaining Gujarat Titans."

He showed faith in Hardik Pandya's ability to be the captain of the Indian Team in T20 and answered in a positive light. "If you are leading a team in the IPL, you can lead Team India," he said.