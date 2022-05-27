RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Record crowd attend match at Narendra Modi Stadium, See Numbers!

The official capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera is 132000, and that makes it the largest cricket stadium even ahead of the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The tickets for the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 were sold out pretty quickly once the BCCI had announced 100 per cent crowd attendance for the playoffs.

It was estimated there have been a crowd around 110000 present at the Ahmedabad cricket stadium on Friday night. That number is certain to go up as the home team Gujarat Titans enter the field for the IPL final.

It may be recalled that the league phase matches of the IPL 2022 started off with 25 per cent crowd which was gradually pushed to the 50 per cent mark as the tournament progressed.

Cutting back to the Qualifier 2, both Royal Challengers and Royals are attempting to reach the IPL 2022 final. Gujarat Titans have already reached the summit clash beating Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1.

Manjrekar favours RCB

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar touched base on the ongoing IPL season and gave his prediction for the qualifier between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday and spoke about the upcoming T20 World Cup as well.

When asked why he predicted RCB would win the qualifier match, he said, "Things are falling in place for Bangalore, they have class bowlers, they performed well in the last match where Mohammed Shiraz took a crucial wicket".

Manjrekar added that Harshal Patel is the team's trump card. Now that they have reached this point, they won't give up.

Hardik Pandya surprised us at how comfortable he looked in a leadership role captaining Gujarat Titans."

He showed faith in Hardik Pandya's ability to be the captain of the Indian Team in T20 and answered in a positive light. "If you are leading a team in the IPL, you can lead Team India," he said.