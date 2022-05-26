RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Stats & Records Preview: Sanju, Karthik, Chahal, Buttler eye rare milestones

The winner of the match will face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday (May 29).

So, here we are looking at some of the approaching milestones from the RR vs RCB match that the players will be eager to achieve.

1. RR vs RCB head to head

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 27 times in the IPL. The RCB have a good edge with 13 wins against RR’s 11 wins. Three matches have ended as no results.

2. RR IPL Stats

Highest total: 226/5 vs PBKS, 2020

Lowest Total: 58 all out vs RCB, 2009

Top run-getter: Ajinkya Rahane: 3098 runs.

Highest individual score: 124: Jos Buttler

Most 50s: Ajinkya Rahane: 19

Most 100s: Jos Buttler: 4.

Most 6s: Sanju Samson: 135.

Most 4s: Ajinkya Rahane: 302

Most wickets: Siddhardth Trivedi: 65

Best figures: 6/14, Sohail Tanvir.

Highest partnership: 152: Ben Stokes/Sanju Samson.

3. RCB IPL Stats

Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors

Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 7041 runs

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 44

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239

Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 578

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5

Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers.

4. RR vs RCB Approaching milestones

1 RR skipper Sanju Samson needs 95 runs to overcome Ajinkya Rahane as RR’s highest run-getter in the IPL. Samson now has 3004 runs and Rahane has scored 3094 runs.

2 RR batter Sanju Samson needs 4 more fours to reach 250 fours mark for RR.

3 RR opener Jos Buttler needs 2 more sixes to reach 350 sixes mark in T20s.

4 RR middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer is 8 fours away from completing 200 fours in T20s.

5 RR’s R Ashwin can reach 1000 T20 runs if he scores 20 more runs against the RCB.

6 RR batter Jos Buttler needs to 82 more runs to reach 800-run mark in a single IPL season. He could be the 3rd batsman to achieve the feat. Virat Kohli (973 runs) and David Warner (848 runs) are the two other batsmen who achieved the feat.

7 RR captain Sanju Samson needs 11 more runs to complete 3500 runs in the IPL.

8 RCB batsman Dinesh Karthik needs 7 more fours to reach 350 fours in the T20s.

9 RCB skipper Faf du Plessis needs 4 more fours to reach 50 fours mark for the Bangalore side.

10 RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj needs 1 more wicket to complete 50 wickets for the Bangalore side.

11 RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs 2 more wickets to overtake Amit Mishra as the third highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Chahal has 165 wickets while Mishra has 166 wickets.

12 RR spinner R Ashwin requires to take 2 more wickets to go past Piyush Chawla as the 5th highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Ashwin has 156 wickets and Chawla has 157 wickets.

13 RCB pacer Harshal Patel is 3 wickets away from completing 100 wickets in the IPL.