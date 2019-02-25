Russell replaces injured Roach for final ODIs

The five-match series is squared at 1-1 after a pair of thrilling contests, and the two sides will face off in the third game in Grenada on Monday.

Roach did not play in either of the first two meetings and will play no involvement as the Windies seek to add to their Test-series triumph, with injury forcing him out of the squad.

All-rounder Russell is himself dealing with a knee problem that could impact his bowling.

However, the Windies believe his abilities with the bat make Russell worth the risk.

Courtney Browne, chairman of the selection panel, said: "Kemar Roach had to be withdrawn from the ODI series due to injury and will be replaced in the squad by the experienced Andre Russell for the last two matches.

"We believe Russell will add value to the squad.

"We are well aware that although Andre's bowling may be limited due to a knee problem, his tremendous batting ability to power the ball in the back end of the game will be an asset to the team."

Grenada will again be the venue for the fourth ODI on Wednesday, with Saint Lucia playing host to the series finale on March 2.

West Indies squad: Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas