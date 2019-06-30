Cricket

Harris questions struggling England's all-guns-blazing World Cup tactics

By Opta
Former Australia paceman Ryan Harris
Former Australia paceman Ryan Harris

Sydney, June 30: Ryan Harris believes Eoin Morgan's "interesting" innings in England's defeat to Australia summed up why the hosts are in danger of missing out on the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

CWC 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

England captain Morgan fell into a trap at Lord's on Tuesday (June 25), hooking a short ball from Mitchell Starc to Pat Cummins, who had just been moved to his left at fine-leg by skipper Aaron Finch.

Pre-tournament favourites England slumped to 221 all out, losing to their fierce rivals by 64 runs, and are in fifth spot after Pakistan's victory over Afghanistan on Saturday (June 29).

India vs England: Preview

Morgan's side face a crunch clash with India at Edgbaston on Sunday (June 30) before taking on New Zealand in their final group game, with Australia already assured of a last-four spot.

Former Australia paceman Harris feels England are shooting themselves in the foot with the bat and was surprised with Morgan's reaction to criticism from former players in his post-match press conference, including Kevin Pietersen claiming the skipper looked "scared" of Starc.

India probable XI against England

Harris told Omnisport: "It was an interesting innings from Eoin Morgan against Australia, I was a little bit disappointed with that.

"I also saw his press conference after the defeat and it wasn't a great press conference, very defensive. I noted Kevin Pietersen's comments as well that he was scared, which was interesting.

"It was an interesting innings at a time when he could have knuckled down a bit. I know that's not the way they play, they play hard and that's fine, but from personal experience we tried to do that for a while and it didn't work.

"We had guys going out there at 4-40 and try and hit themselves out of trouble and I don't think it works. It has worked for them at times but in a big game, like Australia, against a good attack, you are hedging your bets."

Harris, who will fly to England next week to coach Australia's A team bowlers, thinks Morgan's men can get themselves out of trouble.

"Maybe they need to pull it back in, look at the conditions and what the bowlers are doing," Harris, 39, added.

"Let's not discount them because of a couple of losses, they have been number one in the world and they have conditions. It's going to be tough but if they play well enough, they can win both.

"As a cricket fan and an Aussie, it would be nice to see them not make it, being cheeky, but I think they will make it."

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
