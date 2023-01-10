SA20 2023: Captain Picking Playing 11 After Toss And More - Know The Unique Rules CSA's T20 League

The inuagural edition of SA20 will see six teams play 33 matches in total, including three playoff matches that consist of two semi-finals and the final. The tournament will feature teams owned by Indian Premier League franshise owners.

And the tournament has some unique set of rules that change some traditional or still in practice rules of the game. The additions have been included to improve the quality of the product while preserving the sanctity of the game.

Captains Can Pick Playing 11 After Toss

First up in the unique set of rules, in a first a captain can pick his playing 11 for the match after the toss in SA20.

In an innovative move to level the playing field in SA20, each captain can nominate 13 players to take the field before the toss. After the toss, each captain can select their final starting XI and the remainder of the players will automatically become substitute players.

SA20 Points System and Bonus Point

In SA20, teams winning will be awarded four points instead of the 2 points like other T20 Leagues - IPL or the BBL to name a few, and a bonus-point win will give the winning team an additional point, meaning the team will be awarded five points.

The bonus point will be awarded to a team who achieves a run rate of 1.25 times that of the opposition. In case of a no result, both teams will be awarded two points instead of the one point in other leagues, while the losing team will not receive any points.

In a match declared as a No Result, run rate is not applicable.

SA20 2023 Squads: Players List, Captains and Coaches of All Six Teams

In addition to the playing 11 choice and points system, the following rules have been adjusted in SA20:

· The pace of play will be protected without suspensions, meaning captains will be charged with in-game penalties for slow over-rates through fielding restrictions.

· There has been an amendment to the free-hit rule, a bowled dismissal can't lead to byes if the ball ricochets off the stumps. It will be counted as a dead ball and no runs will be added.

· Positive and attacking fielding will be encouraged. No runs can be taken off overthrows when an intentional attempt to run out the batter if a direct hit deflects off the stumps.

SA20 2023 Full Schedule: Time Table, Format, Venues of South Africa's flagship T20 tournament

The Other Playing Conditions, more traditional or in practice:

There will be two strategic time-outs of 2 minutes 30 seconds in duration in each innings. The time-outs are to allow the teams to re-group tactically.

Six Powerplay overs will be implemented where only two fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

How will play-off teams be decided in case teams are tied on same points?

In the event of teams finishing on equal points after the round robin phase, the right to progress through to the final and those to play in the play-off will be determined as follows:

• The team with the most number of wins;

• If still equal, the team with the highest number of bonus points;

• If still equal, the team with the highest net run rate;

• If still equal, the team with the most number of wins over the other team(s) who are equal on points and have the same number of wins;

• If still equal, the team with the highest runs to wickets ratio throughout the tournament;

• If still equal, the team with the highest wickets to runs ratio throughout the tournament.

SA20 Play-off or semifinal fixtures

The first semi-final will include the team finishing top of the group stages against the team finishing fourth. The second semi-final will be between the teams finishing second and third respectively. The winners of the two semi-finals will contest the final.