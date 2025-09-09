Cricket SA20 Auction: Dewald Brevis, CSK Star in IPL, Joins Sourav Ganguly's Pretoria Capitals for Record USD 880,000 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 19:10 [IST]

The 2025 SA20 auction in Johannesburg witnessed fireworks early on Tuesday, with Dewald Brevis becoming the most expensive signing in the league's short history. Pretoria Capitals, under the leadership of their new head coach Sourav Ganguly, secured the young batting prodigy for a record R16.5 million, underlining their intent to rebuild after a disappointing last season.

Brevis, who has been in blistering touch for South Africa and rediscovered his best form during IPL 2025 with Chennai Super Kings, was always expected to spark a bidding frenzy. His acquisition has instantly made him the headline act of this year's auction. Nicknamed "Baby AB" for his stroke-making ability, the 22-year-old is now the costliest player in SA20 history.

It was also a significant day for Sourav Ganguly, who is stepping into his first official role as a franchise head coach. The former India skipper, who previously worked in cricket operations with Delhi Capitals and JSW's franchise network, replaced Jonathan Trott at Pretoria after a forgettable 2025 campaign. Under Trott, the team managed just two victories in ten outings and failed to reach the playoffs. With Ganguly at the helm, the Capitals are attempting a fresh start.

The franchise made its intentions clear by first picking up experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj for R1.7 million before going big on Brevis. They later added fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for R2.3 million, giving themselves a solid domestic core around which to build.

Elsewhere, South Africa's T20I captain Aiden Markram also drew huge interest, eventually being snapped up by Durban's Super Giants for R14 million. With several franchises still searching for captains, Markram's leadership credentials and IPL connection with the Lucknow Super Giants made him one of the day's hottest properties.

The early moves at the auction suggest a season of high stakes and bold strategies. For Pretoria, the headline-grabbing signing of Brevis marks both a statement of intent and the dawn of a new era under Ganguly's guidance.