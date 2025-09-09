Sports Bulletin For Sep 9: From Rohit Sharma NOT 'Great' Among Indian Best To Rishabh Pant's Return

Cricket SA20 Auction Live Updates: Dewald Brevis Goes To Pretoria For 16.5 M, Aiden Markram Fetches 14 M From Durban Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 18:15 [IST]

SA20 Auction LIVE Updates: SA20 2025-26 carries huge significance as the league enters its fourth season. A total of 84 players are set to be picked from 114 available spots, with each franchise sticking to the familiar squad strength of 19, including a maximum of seven overseas signings.

Wildcard choices are already locked in, but this year sees one structural change - the rookie draft has been scrapped, and instead, every team must sign two South African players under the age of 23. That rule ensures that promising youngsters like Kwena Maphaka and the much-hyped Dewald Brevis will be part of the bidding frenzy.

SA20 Auction Live Updates: SOLD Devon Conway! Conway will play for Durban Super Giants for 3.25 Million! SA20 Auction Live Updates: SOLD Matthew Breetzke! Matthew Breetzke will play for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 2025-26 for 6.10 Million R. SA20 Auction Live: Interval... A 10-minute strategic break has been called for all the franchises. We will be back with the live coverage soon. Stay hooked to MyKhel! SA 20 Auction 2025-26 Live Updates: SOLD Wiaan Mulder! Wiaan Mulder will play for Joburg Super Kings! He has been bought for 9 Million R. SA20 Live Updates Auction: SOLD Dewald Brevis! South Africa's young superstar will play for Pretoria Capitals for a huge sum of 16.5 Million R. Great player, huge asset! SA20 Live Updates: Dewald Brevis Is Next!! 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis is next!!! He will surely break the bank, but will he go past Aiden Markram? SA20 2025-26 Auction Live: SOLD Lungi Ngidi! The pacer Lungi Ngidi will play for Pretoria Capitals after fetching a paycheck of 2.3 M R. SA20 Auction 2025-26 Live Updates: SOLD Aiden Markram! Aiden Markram fetches a massive 12.40 M bid from Durban Super Giants! Eastern Cape asked to match? Will they go? Yes, they would!!! Markram will play for the SEC again!! No, No! DSG are looking to raise the bid! DSG raise it to 14 Million! SEC give up!! He play for Durban Super Giants! SA20 Auction Live Updates: SOLD Quinton de Kock! South African superstar Quinton de Kock will ply his trade for Sunrisers Eastern Cape for a sum of 2.40 M. Top players up for grabs! SA20 Auction Live Updates: SOLD Kwena Mphaka! Second marquee up is Kwena Mphaka! He will play for Durban Super Giants for 2.30M R. SA20 Auction Live Updates: SOLD! Keshav Maharaj Keshav Maharaj is the first marquee player up. He goes to Pretoria Capitals for 1.70M R . He started off with a base price of 500K. Sourav Ganguly makes his presence felt as Head Coach early on! SA20 Auction Live Updates: Marquee Player To Start With... The auction is starting off withe marquee players, Jacques Kallis will assit auctioneer, Richard Madley... SA20 Auction Live Updates: Moments Away... We are just moments away from the start of the auction! SA20 Auction Live: SUNRISERS EASTERN CAPE Head coach:Adrian Birrell Retained for Season 4:Tristan Stubbs Pre-signings:Jonny Bairstow (England - Joburg Super Kings in Season 3), Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar (Afghanistan), Adam Milne (New Zealand) Wildcard:Marco Jansen SA20 Auction Updates: PRETORIA CAPITALS Head coach:Sourav Ganguly (India)- replaced Jonathan Trott Retained for Season 4:Will Jacks(England) Pre-signing:Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) Wildcard:Andre Russell (West Indies) SA20 2026 Auction Updates: PAARL ROYALS Head coach:Trevor Penney (Zimbabwe) Retained for Season 4:Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller,Lhuan-dre Pretorius,Mujeeb Ur Rahman(Afghanistan) Pre-signing:Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) Wildcard:Rubin Hermann SA20 2025 Auction Live Updates: MI CAPE TOWN Head coach:Robin Peterson Retained for Season 4:Corbin Bosch,Trent Boult(New Zealand),Rashid Khan(Afghanistan),George Linde,Ryan Rickelton Pre-signings:Nicholas Pooran (West Indies - Durban's Super Giants in Season 2) Wildcard:Kagiso Rabada SA20 2025-26 Auction Live Updates: JOBURG SUPER KINGS Head coach:Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) Retained for Season 4:Faf du Plessis- captain Pre-signings:Richard Gleeson (England - Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Season 3), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), James Vince (England) Wildcard:Donovan Ferreira SA20 Auction 2025-26 Live: DURBAN SUPER GIANTS Head coach:Lance Klusener Retained for Season 4:Noor Ahmad(Afghanistan) Pre-signings:Jos Buttler (England - Paarl Royals in Seasons 1-2), Sunil Narine (West Indies) Wildcard:Heinrich Klaasen SA20 Auction Live Updates: Top Names.... Dewald Brevis, fondly referred to as "Sir Dewald Brevis" by teammate Ryan Rickelton, is anticipated to be the biggest attraction at the upcoming auction. His explosive batting displays in the IPL and for South Africa in Australia have significantly boosted his stock. Another name expected to spark a bidding war is national T20I captain Aiden Markram, especially with three franchises yet to appoint a leader. Durban's Super Giants, owing to their IPL connections, are seen as strong contenders to pursue him aggressively. The auction pool also features several seasoned South African internationals, including Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, and Matthew Breetzke, offering franchises plenty of proven talent to choose from. SA20 Auction Live Updates: Preview The upcoming 2025-26 season of SA20 holds major importance as the tournament enters its fourth edition. Out of 114 available slots, 84 will be filled at the auction, with teams retaining the usual squad limit of 19 players, which can feature up to seven overseas cricketers. While franchises have already finalised their wildcard picks, one notable adjustment has been introduced this year. The rookie draft has been done away with, and instead, each side must include two South African players under the age of 23 in their roster. This shift places rising stars such as Kwena Maphaka and the highly talked-about Dewald Brevis firmly in the spotlight when bidding begins. SA20 Auction Live Updates: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the SA20 Auction Live Updates!

Brevis, affectionately nicknamed "Sir Dewald Brevis" by Ryan Rickelton, is tipped to be the auction's most sought-after player after recent explosive performances in the IPL and on international duty in Australia. South Africa's T20I skipper Aiden Markram is also expected to command strong interest, particularly with three franchises still searching for captains. Durban's Super Giants, with their IPL ties, are widely expected to push hard for him.

Among the established Proteas stars available are Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen and Matthew Breetzke, ensuring plenty of heavyweight options for the teams.

In terms of finances, Pretoria Capitals hold the largest purse at R32.5 million (around ₹16.3 crore), having retained just three overseas players. After back-to-back disappointing campaigns, they are essentially rebuilding from scratch under new coach Sourav Ganguly, with a local leader likely high on their shopping list. Defending champions MI Cape Town, meanwhile, have the smallest purse left after retaining six players and securing Kagiso Rabada as their wildcard.

On the overseas front, marquee names like James Anderson, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jordan Cox headline the pool, promising a fierce contest at the auction table as all six sides look to strengthen their squads.