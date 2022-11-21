SA20 celebrates 50 day milestone with limited offer of 20000 tickets for R20

From 9 AM November 21, the tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis on Ticketpro.co.za, with the promo being applied to the first match at each venue. The exclusive promotion will run from November 21, 2022, until all the tickets are sold out. Interest in SA20 tickets has been unprecedented since tickets went on sale on January 14.

Speaking about the SA20, former South Africa all-rounder, Jacques Kallis said, "The SA20 couldn't have arrived at a better time. The teams are evenly stacked up and I feel fans will get thorough non-stop entertainment through the course of the league. There are plenty of extremely good players in South African cricket and I think the SA20 can be that vehicle that can showcase the potential of our talent to the world. Look at what Dewald Brevis did in the CSA T20 Challenge. That innings was a complete blinder and he carried that form on the field as well with that brilliant catch on the boundary. There couldn't be a better stage for our players to put their name up on".

Some of the best local and international T20, including players from England's victorious ICC T20 World Cup team and the Protea stars, will be in action in the inaugural competition from January 10 to February 11, with MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals opening up the entertainment with an anticipated local derby at Newlands on 10 January. The semi-finals will be played at Wanderers in Johannesburg and Centurion on 8 and 9 February respectively, while Wanderers will host the grand final.

The tournament launch was a spectacular event with South African pop star Sho Madjozi and fellow South African band Mi Casa providing a taste of the entertainment that can be expected alongside highly entertaining cricket at SA20 matches.

SA20 promises a unique stadium experience where "sportainment" bursts into life that will entertain cricket enthusiasts, party people and families all under one umbrella through a combination of live DJ's, musical performances, giveaways, prizes, big screens, fan cams, and a whole lot more packed into three hours of explosive action at six of South Africa's world-class stadiums.

All 33 SA20 matches will be broadcast exclusively live on SuperSport in Sub Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports, India's newest sports network, to India's cricket-loving and passionate fanbase.

All ticket specials are subject to availability at all six stadiums.

Tickets are available at www.ticketpro.co.za and at all ticket offices at the stadiums.

Source: Media Release