Lab test confirms Aaron Phangiso bowls with non-compliant action, spinner not allowed to bowl in SA20

The test confirmed that Phangiso had bowled with a non-compliant action as identified by the SA20 Independent Bowling Action Panel. Phangiso's suspension from bowling in the ongoing SA20 remains in force.

SA20 is a premier domestic T20 competition organised by Cricket South Africa.

Phangiso will work through a rehabilitation process on his bowling action and the Independent Panel will determine the process regarding re-testing of the action once the rehabilitation work is complete.

All the various stakeholders in Phangiso's career - Northerns Cricket Union, Cricket South Africa, the South African Cricketers' Association, Joburg Super Kings and SA20 - are aligned in their commitment to support the player in whatever manner is required, acknowledging that such a process is incredibly difficult for a player.

Joburg Super Kings have requested permission to replace Phangiso for the remainder of the SA20 2023 with Kyle Simmonds, which will take place with immediate effect.

All parties involved will make no further comment on the matter.