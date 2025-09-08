Sports Bulletin For Sep 8: From Yograj Singh Accusing Kapil Dev Of Match-Fixing Again To Chris Gayle's Painful Exit For Punjab

Cricket SA20 Season 4 Auction: Total Purse, Team Budgets, RTM Rule, Top Stars in Auction Pool - All You Need To Know By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025, 21:13 [IST]

The SA20 Season 4 Player Auction is set to take center stage on Tuesday (September 9) in Johannesburg with unprecedented excitement as six franchises battle it out for talent from a player pool of 541 cricketers.

With a total purse of US$7.37 million available to fill 84 slots, SA20 continues to cement its place as the second-richest T20 league in the world after the IPL.

SA20 2025 Auction Overview

Auction Date: September 9, 2025

Venue: Johannesburg

Total Purse: US$7.37 million

Open Slots: 84 across six teams

Salary Cap per Franchise: US$2.31 million

Player Pool: 541 (300 South Africans, 241 overseas)

Season Start: December 26, 2025

Over 800 players registered, trimmed down after reviews to the final list. Teams have already made pre-signings, retentions, and Wildcard picks, adding intrigue to the final auction.

SA20 Season 4 Auction Player Pool: Big Stars in the Mix

South Africa's Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, and Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Tony de Zorzi, and Dane Paterson, headline the local stars.

Overseas attractions include Shakib Al Hasan, James Anderson, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, D'Arcy Short, Sikandar Raza, among others.

Franchise Purse Breakdown: Who Holds the Edge in SA20 Auction 2025?

The upcoming SA20 Auction 2025 promises high-intensity bidding wars as all six franchises step in with unique strategies and distinct purse sizes. Here's a closer look at how each team stands ahead of September 9 in Johannesburg:

Pretoria Capitals - US$1.86 Million (Largest Purse): The Capitals enter the auction with the biggest war chest at US$1.86 million. With Sourav Ganguly taking over as head coach and Shaun Pollock joining the backroom staff, the franchise is undergoing a complete rebuild after a disappointing last season. Their Wildcard pick, Andre Russell, provides explosive power, while pre-signing Sherfane Rutherford adds Caribbean flair. With Will Jacks retained, the Capitals are expected to focus heavily on pace bowling depth and young local batters to balance their squad.

Durban's Super Giants - US$1.66 Million: Durban come armed with US$1.66 million, the second-largest purse, but unlike Pretoria, they already have a settled core group. Retaining Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad and picking Heinrich Klaasen as their Wildcard strengthens their spine. With Jos Buttler and Sunil Narine pre-signed, the Super Giants boast an enviable top order and all-round versatility. Under the guidance of Lance Klusener and Allan Donald, the franchise is likely to target South African fast bowlers and U-23 prospects to complement their seasoned internationals.

Joburg Super Kings - US$1.2 Million: Led by Faf du Plessis and coached by Stephen Fleming, Joburg step in with a purse of US$1.2 million. Their pre-signings-Richard Gleeson, Akeal Hosein, and James Vince-offer balance in bowling and batting, while Donovan Ferreira as a Wildcard keeps their finishing options strong. Having released players like Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, and Gerald Coetzee, Joburg now need to focus on rebuilding their bowling attack and middle-order consistency. With Fleming's proven auction nous, they remain dark horses to pull off some smart buys.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape - US$1.2 Million: The two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have carved a reputation as auction tacticians and arrive with US$1.2 million. Their squad already includes marquee names like Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Jonny Bairstow, Adam Milne, and Afghanistan's 16-year-old prodigy Allah Ghazanfar. With this firepower in place, the Sunrisers' strategy will likely be surgical-filling in gaps with emerging South African pace bowlers and batting backups. Having released Aiden Markram and others, their biggest test is replacing leadership balance while keeping their winning core intact.

Paarl Royals - US$0.819 Million: The Royals have US$819,000 available and will be looking to invest smartly in youth. With David Miller and teenage star Lhuan-dre Pretorius as the focal points, alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sikandar Raza, Paarl already have a solid mix of experience and fresh energy. Their challenge is building depth, particularly in the all-rounder and seam-bowling departments, while ensuring they retain their attacking brand of cricket. With a playoff-tested squad from last season, they're likely to pursue under-23 local gems aggressively.

MI Cape Town - US$0.65 Million (Smallest Purse): Defending champions MI Cape Town have the smallest purse left, but also the most settled squad. With Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, and Ryan Rickelton already in their ranks, Robin Peterson's side will focus on filling specialist roles rather than overhauling their squad. Their US$650,000 purse may limit flexibility, but smart, targeted buys could strengthen their bench. Given their title-winning experience, MI Cape Town will look for utility players and local U-23 prospects rather than marquee stars.

SA20 2025: Franchise Purse & Player Slots Available

Franchise Salary Cap left for 2025 Player Auction No. of open Player Slots No. of open Overseas Player Slots No. of open Wildcard Player Slots No. of minimum open U-23 Player Slots Durban's Super Giants $1.66 M 15 4 0 2 Joburg Super Kings $1.2 M 14 4 0 2 MI Cape Town $0.65 M 12 4 0 2 Paarl Royals $0.819 M 13 5 0 1 Pretoria Capitals $1.86 M 16 4 0 2 Sunrisers Eastern Cape $1.2 M 14 4 0 2

SA20 2025: Team Captains, Coaches & Retained Players

Team Head Coach Captain Retained Players Wildcard Pre-signings Durban’s Super Giants Lance Klusener To Be Announced Noor Ahmad Heinrich Klaasen Jos Buttler (ENG), Sunil Narine (WI) Joburg Super Kings Stephen Fleming Faf du Plessis Faf du Plessis Donovan Ferreira Richard Gleeson (ENG), Akeal Hosein (WI), James Vince (ENG) MI Cape Town Robin Peterson Rashid Khan (AFG) Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult (NZ), Rashid Khan (AFG), George Linde, Ryan Rickelton Kagiso Rabada Nicholas Pooran (WI) Paarl Royals Trevor Penney David Miller Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) Rubin Hermann Sikandar Raza (ZIM) Pretoria Capitals Sourav Ganguly To Be Announced Will Jacks (ENG) Andre Russell (WI) Sherfane Rutherford (WI) Sunrisers Eastern Cape Adrian Birrell To Be Announced Tristan Stubbs Marco Jansen Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Adam Milne (NZ), Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar (AFG)

SA20 Auction 2025 Rules & Squad Structure

Squad Size: 19 players

Overseas Cap: Max 7 players

Local Minimum: 9 South Africans

New Rule: 2 U-23 local players mandatory (replaces Rookie Draft)

Wildcard: Each franchise gets 1 flexible signing

Right To Match Card Rule Debuts in SA20 Auction

Just like IPL, the SA20 have also introduced the Right to Match (RTM) cards adds strategic complexity, allowing teams to retain players from previous seasons by matching the highest bid.

Broadcast & Live Coverage

India: JioHotstar (1730 hrs IST)

Global: SA20 YouTube channel