Happy Birthday Sachin: Twitter flooded with wishes as 'God of Cricket' turns 45

The Master Blaster - who has changed cricket into a religion - turned 45 today. Cricketers, commentators and fans are taking to Twitter to wish the cricketing icon and one of the most celebrated batsmen the game has ever seen on his birthday.

The Mumbaikar, who is the highest run-getter in international cricket and only player to have scored a century of centuries, is highly regarded for his brand of cricket. The right-handed batsman, whose cricketing career spanned 24 years, has several cricketing records to his name.

Tendulkar has played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs for India and aggregated 15,921 runs in Test and 18,426 ODI runs and the Master Blaster's feat that still remains unchallenged. His world record of hundred centuries in an international career is still regarded as a near impossible task to surpass.

The legendary cricketer was the first male cricketer to have scored a double hundred in the ODIs when he smashed 200* against South Africa in 2010 which was a testimony to his greatness in the limited-overs format.

Wisden Cricketers' Almanack ranked him the second greatest Test batsman of all time, behind Don Bradman in 2002. He was also ranked the second greatest ODI batsman of all time, behind his idol Viv Richards.

Wishes are pouring in from the cricketing fraternity, sportspersons, experts and fans for the legendary cricketer who has inspired millions. #HappyBirthdaySachin, Master Blaster, #SachinTendulkar are already trending on Twitter.

Here's who all greeted the Master Blaster:

Happy birthday to India's little master, the legendary @sachin_rt! #Sachin45 pic.twitter.com/DZ7kkj1ZZc — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2018

VIDEO: As batting legend @sachin_rt turns 45, we rewind the clock and present his maiden IPL century. This one is straight from our archives #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/6EPv3YQhvg pic.twitter.com/6LxG2huUAh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2018

Woh sirf ek Cricketer nahi,

Duniya hai Meri !



aur bahuton ki.



Many more happy returns of the day to a man who could stop time in India (literally) .Thank you for making the Cricket Bat such a great weapon, which later many like me could also use. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/TVtpaxSiJz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2018

To the man who united a billion Indians and brought a smile to their faces everytime he walked out to bat. A dream that he turned into reality.



Sachin is an emotion.. Sachin is a phenomena!



Happy birthday, Paaji!! @sachin_rt



#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/PRVNVnAFVw — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 24, 2018

Many players have played cricket, few became Legends, few became greats but there was, is and will be only one GOD of Cricket.



Happy birthday to the greatest of the greats @sachin_rt Sir 🙏



#HappyBirthdaySachin — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) April 24, 2018

The Little Master set great records wearing a helmet! How about simply following his footsteps? #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/16pGCXLOeY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2018

Warm wishes to our nation's very own Cricket marvel @sachin_rt on his birthday. His love for Cricket was so infectious that it unified everyone who watched him play. He will always be an inspiration to millions of sportspersons all over the world. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/Z9BnShdVAG — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 24, 2018

The man who made the nation believe in cricket! Super Birthday Sachin! 💛🦁 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/sWiwlM3Vlm — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 24, 2018

I wish The Great Legend 🙏🙏@sachin_rt ☺️very very happy birthday 🎂 🤴🏻 🏏 pic.twitter.com/QJmh1ChM57 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 24, 2018

Birthday wishes to the man who made a billion dreams come true!



Happy birthday to our Icon, @sachin_rt! 💙#CricketMeriJaan #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/7rvkdeYq6a — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 23, 2018

Happy Birthday dear @sachin_rt . You are and will always remain an inspiration . It’s wonderful to see you contribute towards society with some really good initiatives even after your retirement. Wish you success always. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/aWQxZ9kRjV — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2018

Master, Mentor, Legend! 🙏



Think 🏏, think Sachin Tendulkar! Here's wishing the man who inspired billions across the world a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/TwGbAz5Y5v — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 23, 2018

The Legend who inpired the youth of this nation to persue their passion for Cricket. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Paji. 🙌 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/k5NH9Hmi2o — R P Singh (@rpsingh) April 23, 2018

Centurion 2003 was one of the best days in my life.Not just because we beat Pakistan in a WC match but because I got to witness from a distance of just 22 yards,a display of focus,intensity & genius.What a man, your glory will be unsurpassed @sachin_rt paaji #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/VspBUC6tVp — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 24, 2018

Still The Chants SACHIN SACHIN Gives Goosebumps To Us.#HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt The Man Who Carried Emotions Of The People Of A Nation For 24 Years. More Power To You🙏 pic.twitter.com/JDhWiw23vx — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 23, 2018

To the God of Happiness, happy birthday!!👍😄 https://t.co/MIieyUwJMV — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 24, 2018

A very happy bday @sachin_rt wish you many many more years of joy and happiness ahead. pic.twitter.com/XR3yIumKAf — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 24, 2018