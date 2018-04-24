Cricket

Happy Birthday Sachin: Twitter flooded with wishes as 'God of Cricket' turns 45

New Delhi, April 24: The date - April 24 - holds very special relevance in the lives of cricket fans not just in India but across the globe, for it is the birthday of Indian cricketing legend and former captain Sachin Tendulkar.

The Master Blaster - who has changed cricket into a religion - turned 45 today. Cricketers, commentators and fans are taking to Twitter to wish the cricketing icon and one of the most celebrated batsmen the game has ever seen on his birthday.

The Mumbaikar, who is the highest run-getter in international cricket and only player to have scored a century of centuries, is highly regarded for his brand of cricket. The right-handed batsman, whose cricketing career spanned 24 years, has several cricketing records to his name.

Tendulkar has played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs for India and aggregated 15,921 runs in Test and 18,426 ODI runs and the Master Blaster's feat that still remains unchallenged. His world record of hundred centuries in an international career is still regarded as a near impossible task to surpass.

The legendary cricketer was the first male cricketer to have scored a double hundred in the ODIs when he smashed 200* against South Africa in 2010 which was a testimony to his greatness in the limited-overs format.

Wisden Cricketers' Almanack ranked him the second greatest Test batsman of all time, behind Don Bradman in 2002. He was also ranked the second greatest ODI batsman of all time, behind his idol Viv Richards.

Wishes are pouring in from the cricketing fraternity, sportspersons, experts and fans for the legendary cricketer who has inspired millions. #HappyBirthdaySachin, Master Blaster, #SachinTendulkar are already trending on Twitter.

Here's who all greeted the Master Blaster:

