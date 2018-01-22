Tips from the master: Sachin Tendulkar gives pep talk to India's women cricketers

Mumbai, January 22: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar gave a pep talk to members of the Indian women's cricket team, who will travel to South Africa for a gruelling ODI and T20 series.

It is learnt that Tendulkar spoke to the members of the team captained by Mithali Raj, for over an hour, at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla complex here.

The Indian's women team will tour South Africa for a three-match ODI series, which starts at Kimberly on February 5, followed by a five-match T20 series, which begins on February 13 at Potchefstroom.

The players were quite inquisitive and asked Tendulkar on how he prepared before a Test match. It was also understood that that the legendary batsman told the players to go with a positive frame of mind and advised them not to worry about the conditions there.

Tendulkar has also told the members not to burden themselves and advised them to avoid making minor mistakes.