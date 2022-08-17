Sachin Tendulkar knows everything: Vinod Kambli opens up on financial crisis

The 50-year said that all that he is getting is his monthly pesnion of Rs 30,000 from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for which he thanks the administrators.

"I'm a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only source of income at the moment is from the BCCI, for which I'm really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family," he told Mumbai-based daily Mid-Day in an interview.

During their school days, Kambli and Tendulkar stitched a world record 664-run partnership in Harris Shield tournament, which is part of cricket lore.

The Mumbaikar was candid while admitting that although Tendulkar is aware of his financial situation, he does not want to put pressure on him.

"Sachin knows everything, but I'm not expecting anything from him. He gave me the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy assignment. I was very happy. He has been a very good friend. He has always been there for me," Kambli said.

"I would go to the Shardashram school, where I would eat food when the team met. That's where Sachin stood up as a friend. I came from a very poor family."

The flamboyant left-handed batter said he is desperate for a cricket-related full-time job which will help him overcome the current financial crunch.

"I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol Muzumdar as their head coach, but if anywhere I'm needed, I'm there. We've played together and we were a great team. That's what I want them (current Mumbai team) to do...to play as a team.

"I was seeking help from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). I came into the Cricket Improvement Committee, but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I've a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I'm there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at Bandra Kurla Complex. Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game."