Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Member of Parliament, not allowed to address Rajya Sabha

Written By:
Sachin Tendulkar prevented from making his maiden speech in Rajaya Sabha, Watch | Oneindia News
Sachin Tendulkar waited for 10 minutes for some order in the Upper House (Image: ANI)
Sachin Tendulkar waited for 10 minutes for some order in the Upper House (Image: ANI)

Bengaluru, December 21: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, a Member of Parliament, was on Thursday (December 21) not allowed to speak in the Upper House, Rajya Sabha.

Tendulkar was about to address the Rajya Sabha, his first ever speech in Parliament, on the state of affairs in Indian sport. However, he was cut short after Congress members created a ruckus in Parliament, subsequently leading to its adjournment.

The batsman stood silent for about 10 minutes and waited for the din to go down. Despite calls by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to allow Tendulkar to speak, the members of the opposition did not relent.

Tendulkar had moved a Short Discussion Motion on the future of sports in the country and the right to play for an individual. He was also going to talk about the possibility of including sports in school curriculum.

"We're discussing about sports and you don't have the sporting spirit," Naidu told the protesting members before adjourning the House for the first session. Even after the Rajya Sabha reconvened at 2 pm, opposition leaders continued to protest, prompting Naidu to adjourn the Upper House till 11 am on Friday (December 22).

Congress members have been disrupting Parliament since Day One of the Winter Session. They have been seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying his predecessor Manmohan Singh had talks with Pakistan during the latter's tenure.

"He (Sachin Tendulkar) has earned name for India at the world stage, it is a matter of shame that he was not allowed to speak even when everyone knew it was on today's agenda. Are only politicians allowed to speak?" BJP MP Jaya Bachchan told ANI.

Related Articles

Story first published: Thursday, December 21, 2017, 17:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 21, 2017
Read in Telugu: అసలేం జరిగింది?: రాజ్యసభలో సచిన్‌ను అడ్డుకున్న కాంగ్రెస్ నేత
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS