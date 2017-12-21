Sachin Tendulkar, Member of Parliament, not allowed to address Rajya Sabha

Tendulkar was about to address the Rajya Sabha, his first ever speech in Parliament, on the state of affairs in Indian sport. However, he was cut short after Congress members created a ruckus in Parliament, subsequently leading to its adjournment.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha over PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh during Gujarat election campaign, as MP Sachin Tendulkar gets up to speak. pic.twitter.com/qbMh0qZ8yp — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Amid opposition protests, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar​ could not make his debut speech in upper house of the Parliament #ITVideo

Watch more videos at https://t.co/NounxnP7mg pic.twitter.com/4hRH7EZ32S — India Today (@IndiaToday) December 21, 2017

The batsman stood silent for about 10 minutes and waited for the din to go down. Despite calls by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to allow Tendulkar to speak, the members of the opposition did not relent.

Tendulkar had moved a Short Discussion Motion on the future of sports in the country and the right to play for an individual. He was also going to talk about the possibility of including sports in school curriculum.

"We're discussing about sports and you don't have the sporting spirit," Naidu told the protesting members before adjourning the House for the first session. Even after the Rajya Sabha reconvened at 2 pm, opposition leaders continued to protest, prompting Naidu to adjourn the Upper House till 11 am on Friday (December 22).

Congress members have been disrupting Parliament since Day One of the Winter Session. They have been seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying his predecessor Manmohan Singh had talks with Pakistan during the latter's tenure.

He (#SachinTendulkar) has earned name for India at the world stage, it is a matter of shame that he was not allowed to speak even when everyone knew it was on today's agenda. Are only politicians allowed to speak?: Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP pic.twitter.com/NMRMHhdl5E — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

"He (Sachin Tendulkar) has earned name for India at the world stage, it is a matter of shame that he was not allowed to speak even when everyone knew it was on today's agenda. Are only politicians allowed to speak?" BJP MP Jaya Bachchan told ANI.