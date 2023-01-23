Kapil Dev gives his verdict on Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli GOAT Debate

There have been numerous debates regarding the supremacy of these two batters, and we still indulge ourselves in comparing them.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli both are stalwarts of their own generations. While a boy wonder Sachin became the cricketing god of an entire nation, Virat Kohli has mesmerized an entire generation with his paramount batting prowess.

With Kohli's recent reinvention of form, those comparison tugs-of-war have taken pace yet again. Kohli is just three ODI centuries away from equalling Sachin's 49 ODI hundreds and has started 2023 in sublime fashion. And the 'GOAT' debate has resurfaced once again.

And former Indian captain Kapil Dev was asked about the same recently. Kapil Dev, who captained India in the 1983 World Cup winning campaign, gave his reply in his familiar flamboyant manner.

Kapil asserted with the change of generations, players will come and go and comparing them is not the ideal thing to do.

"A player of that calibre, you don't have to pick one or two. It's a team of XI players. I might have my own likes or dislikes, but every generation is going to get better. In our time, Sunil Gavaskar was one of the finest then we saw Rahul Dravid, Sachin, Virender Sehwag and this generation Rohit, Virat and next generation will be better. You will see a better cricketer performing better," Kapil said to Gulf News.

Virat Kohli himself was asked about the 'GOAT' status and the talisman refused to name himself in that category. He only named Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies legend Viv Richards in that same bracket.