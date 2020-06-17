Sachin Tendulkar or Virender Sehwag: Rohit Sharma brilliantly counters the googly from a fan during Q/A session

Rohit catches up with fellow cricketers on Instagram and even holds Q/A session with the fans. The 33-year-old explosive opener recently responded to the questions of the fans on his social media handle.

When thrown a googly from a fan and to choose in between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, the opener once again showed his witty side and dealt it with ease.

Coming up with a hilarious response, The Hitman wrote: "Marwao ge kya".

Rohit has shared the dressing room with Tendulkar and Sehwag. With Tendulkar, he has played in the IPL for their franchise Mumbai Indians and the former has always spoken highly of the talented cricketer. Sachin had predicted that Rohit and Virat Kohli are the two batsmen who'll break the records set by him on the cricket pitch.

Sehwag, on the other hand, is also a big fan of Rohit's batting and captaincy skills. The Nawab of Najafgarh rates the current India opener highly and hails him one of the greatest match-winners in the limited-overs format.

Rohit emerged as a perfect successor to Sehwag for Team India in the white-ball format after he started opening the innings. The Mumbai cricketer joined Tendulkar and Sehwag to become the third male cricketer to slam a double century in the ODIs. He's the only batsman in the history of the game to have done it on three occasions.

Last year, Rohit started opening for India in the Tests and found success immediately. The right-handed batsman went on slamming back-to-back centuries against South Africa in that Test series.