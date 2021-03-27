Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid 19; legendary India batsman in quarantine

Tendulkar had recently led India Legends to title in the Road Safety World Series at Raipur as they beat Sri Lanka Legends in the title clash.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," Tendulkar wrote.

"I have quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," the master batsman added in his statement.

Tendulkar was the brand ambassador and tournament commissioner of the Road Safety World Series, while he also captained the Indian outfit in the tournament. Tendulkar, now 46, showed glimpses of his past form in the tournament as he unfurled some of those square drives and straight drives to enthral audience after a long time.

Tendulkar also saw current Indian skipper matching in a rare record. Kohli, who made a half-century in the second ODI, became the second batsman to score 10000 runs at No 3 after former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting. Sachin Tendulkar had made 10000 runs while batting in the No 2 position for India.

In that context, Kohli became the second batsman in the world to score 10000 runs in any given position and walked into a rare zone as a batsman. India and England are currently playing a three-match ODI series which is levelled 1-1 at the moment. India had won the first match at Pune by 66 runs but England hit back with a smooth 6-wicket win in the second match to find parity.