Cricket Sachin Tendulkar: The 2025 Women's World Cup is the 1983 Moment for Indian Women's Cricket By Sachin Tendulkar Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 0:01 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

For me, the memories of June 25, 1983, are indelible. As a ten-year-old, I watched a fearless team lift the World Cup at Lord's, and it wasn't just a win; it was a revelation. It taught an entire generation of young Indians that dreams had no boundaries.

That moment, and the stories of Kapil Dev's epic 175, are etched in our collective memory. Four years later, as a ball boy at the 1987 World Cup, I resolved to one day wear the India jersey.

Now, nearly four decades later, I sense a similar watershed moment is upon us. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka is not just about a trophy; it's about igniting a new wave of dreams. It's about the young girl in Moga, inspired to pick up a bat by Harmanpreet Kaur, or the one in Sangli who dares to dream like Smriti Mandhana.

I vividly recall Harmanpreet's magnificent 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup. It was more than just a superb innings; it was a statement that took women's cricket in India to a new orbit. I believe that was the moment it stopped being a sideshow and became center stage. Similarly, Smriti Mandhana has become a symbol of modern India's confidence. Her record-breaking 50-ball century was not just breathtaking-it was a message that Indian women can dominate at the highest level. Her silken grace and elegant timing remind me of the finest in the game.

But this World Cup is larger than individuals; it is about a movement. Women's cricket, which has for too long lived in the shadows, has the opportunity to transcend barriers of gender, perception, and accessibility. The sport is now poised to redefine what is achievable, ensuring that every little girl with a plastic bat feels that the world is open to her, just as I did in 1983.

The recent strides made in the game are truly commendable. The Women's Premier League (WPL) has been a game-changer, providing a platform, visibility, and financial security that was unimaginable for previous generations. A lot of credit must go to Jay Shah for his leadership in pushing for equal match fees and laying the foundation for the WPL, steps that have a real-world impact on aspiring young girls. I also want to commend the ICC for setting a new benchmark with a record prize money for this tournament, even surpassing the men's 2023 World Cup. This sends a powerful message: women's cricket deserves equal respect.

As the women in blue take the field, they will be carrying the hopes of millions. Just as 1983 gave Indian cricket a new identity, I believe this World Cup can do the same for women's cricket. And perhaps, years from now, a new generation will look back and say, "That was the day my journey began."