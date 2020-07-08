Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sachin Tendulkar was scared to face Shoaib Akhtar: Shahid Afridi makes another sensational remark

By

New Delhi, July 8: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is constantly giving sensational statements to remain in the news. The former Pakistan captain earlier claimed that Indian cricketers used to ask for forgiveness after being regularly beaten by them. Now, the all-rounder has involved India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to hog some limelight by making heads turn.

Afridi has claimed that Tendulkar used to scared of former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar and went on saying that the Mumbai cricketer would never admit the same.

"Dekhiye Sachin Tendulkar aapne muh se toh nahi kahega ki main dar raha hu. (Sachin obviously won't say it himself that he was scared). There were some spells from Shoaib Akhtar in which not only Sachin but some of the world's best also got shaken up," he said.

We've beaten Indian Cricket Team so much that their players used to ask us for forgiveness after defeats: Shahid Afridi

Afridi claimed that not just Tendulkar, even the best of batsmen used to fear Akhtar when the speedster was on song.

"When you are fielding at mid-off or covers, you can see it. You can sense the body language of a player. You can easily understand that a batsman is under pressure, he is not at his usual best. I'm not saying that Shoaib has scared Tendulkar always but there have been some spells from Shoaib that have pushed some of the world's best including Tendulkar on to the backfoot," Afridi told Zainab Abbas when he was asked whether he still stands by his statement made in 2011 that Tendulkar was scared of facing Akhtar.

"He (Tendulkar) was scared of Shoaib. I have seen it myself. I was fielding at square leg and saw his legs trembling when Shoaib came on to bowl," Afridi had said in his book 'Controversially Yours' released in 2011.

Afridi - who was the captain of Pakistan side during the 2011 World Cup - also claimed that at one point in his career, Tendulkar also feared to face Pakistani spinner Saeed Ajmal.

"During the World Cup, he also looked scared of (young spinner) Saeed Ajmal," Afridi said. "It's not a big deal, players do feel the pressure at times and it becomes difficult."

However, Akhtar seems to have forgotten the fact that Sachin was in the prime of his form between 2007 and 2011. Tendulkar has faced Akhtar in the Test cricket on nine occasions in which the right-handed batsman has scored 416 against the Pakistan side at an average of 41.60. While the Rawalpindi Express could dismiss Tendulkar on 3 occasions during these meetings.

More SACHIN TENDULKAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Mbappe among big three set to join Real
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 14:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue