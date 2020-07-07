Sakshi’s birthday wish for husband MS Dhoni: Greyed a bit more!

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A lowdown on numbers of ODI legend, a chase master

While wishes poured in from all over the world for the former Indian skipper, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, took to social media, to post a heartfelt message for the Indian cricketer.

Sakshi, who, unlike Dhoni has been active on social media during the entire lockdown period, shared a post on Instagram, wishing her husband on the special day.

MS Dhoni birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya post special message for legendary India cricketer

During the lockdown days, cricketers have been active on social media, giving their fans a glimpse into their daily routine. But Dhoni has been away from social media, and his wife has kept fans happy with the occasional post.

Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, keeps busy with organic farming | Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Sourav Ganguly

Celebrating her husband’s 39th birthday, Sakshi shared a series of pictures of the cricketer.

Captioning the pictures, Sakshi posted on Instagram, “Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally) You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!”

Dhoni, who has not played international cricket since July 2019, was set to make a comeback during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chennai skipper had joined the CSK camp prior to the start of the cash-rich league, but then headed home after the COVID-19 imposed a strict lockdown and the league was postponed.

MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo dedicates 'No.7’ song to CSK skipper - WATCH | In 10 years, Dhoni will be permanent boss of CSK team: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Dhoni’s future now hangs in the balance as he was reportedly set to take a call on his comeback to international cricket, depending on his performance in the IPL. With a lot of factors to be taken into consideration, fans will now have to wait and see if and when Dhoni dons the Indian jersey again.