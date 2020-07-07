Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sakshi’s birthday wish for husband MS Dhoni: Greyed a bit more!

By
sakshi and msd

Bengaluru, July 7: One of the finest cricketers to grace the game, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is celebrating his 39th birthday.

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A lowdown on numbers of ODI legend, a chase master

While wishes poured in from all over the world for the former Indian skipper, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, took to social media, to post a heartfelt message for the Indian cricketer.

Sakshi, who, unlike Dhoni has been active on social media during the entire lockdown period, shared a post on Instagram, wishing her husband on the special day.

MS Dhoni birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya post special message for legendary India cricketer

During the lockdown days, cricketers have been active on social media, giving their fans a glimpse into their daily routine. But Dhoni has been away from social media, and his wife has kept fans happy with the occasional post.

Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, keeps busy with organic farming | Always wanted Dhoni to bat up the order: Sourav Ganguly

Celebrating her husband’s 39th birthday, Sakshi shared a series of pictures of the cricketer.

Captioning the pictures, Sakshi posted on Instagram, “Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally) You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!”

View this post on Instagram

Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally 😂😂) You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 6, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT

Dhoni, who has not played international cricket since July 2019, was set to make a comeback during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chennai skipper had joined the CSK camp prior to the start of the cash-rich league, but then headed home after the COVID-19 imposed a strict lockdown and the league was postponed.

MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo dedicates 'No.7’ song to CSK skipper - WATCH | In 10 years, Dhoni will be permanent boss of CSK team: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Dhoni’s future now hangs in the balance as he was reportedly set to take a call on his comeback to international cricket, depending on his performance in the IPL. With a lot of factors to be taken into consideration, fans will now have to wait and see if and when Dhoni dons the Indian jersey again.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 719,665 | World - 11,732,996
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 21:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue