Samoa pull off a Historic win vs PNG in T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Ross Taylor ends up Suffering.....

Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 8:03 [IST]

Samoa pulled off a remarkable upset by defeating tournament favorites Papua New Guinea (PNG) by six wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier 2025 at Al Amerat on Thursday.

The victory marked Samoa's first-ever T20I win over PNG, signaling a defining moment for their cricketing rise.

Former New Zealand player Ross Taylor, who is representing Samoa, had to leave the field after scoring just 1 run. Taylor had a leg injury and left the field Retired Hurt, but Samoa still had enough quality to chase the target down and win a historic match.

After opting to bat first, PNG faltered against a disciplined Samoan bowling attack, managing only 117 runs in 20 overs. Experienced skipper Assad Vala was the lone bright spark for the Barramundis, crafting a steady 38 off 38 balls with one four and two sixes. Gaudi Toka added 29 from 22, but regular strikes crippled PNG's innings. Rising seamer Solomon Nash was the star with the ball, returning impressive figures of 4 for 24, while Darius Visser chipped in with 2 for 19 to restrict PNG well below a par total.

Chasing 118, Samoa displayed poise and power in equal measure. Opener Sean Solia led the charge with a commanding 62 off 45 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes, anchoring the innings with maturity. Benjamin Mailata's brisk 19 and a composed finish from captain Caleb Jasmat (11*) ensured Samoa crossed the line in just 18.3 overs.

What Happened to Ross Taylor?

After coming out to bat, Ross Taylor managed 1 run of 4 deliveries, but had to leave the field. The former Kiwi captain suffered an injury to his right leg, potentially a hamstring or knee issue, which cut short his night.

Despite Ross Taylor's injur, Samoa's six-wicket triumph not only keeps them alive in Group 3 but also sends a strong message to the region's cricketing hierarchy.