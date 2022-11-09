Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Marriage: Celebrity couple officially divorced, claim reports

As per reports, the couple has been living separately for quite some time and the divorce will simply make it official to the public. While no official statement has been made by both the parties but people in touch with the two have confirmed the same.

At first, it was all looking like a rumour but a close friend of the couple was quoted in a Zee News Hindi report that they will be divorced soon.

An InsideSport report quoted a member of Malik's management team in Pakistan that the divorce is on. "Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can't disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated," the report said.

Sania - who had earlier claimed that she'll be retiring from international tennis in 2022 - later announced that her plans have changed. The decision could also be affected by her decision to end her marriage with the former Pakistan captain.

Sania had been sparking rumours of a possible rift and a fallout with her husband with her cryptic posts on social media. The 35-year-old tennis great wasn't tagging her husband in her posts well. She had also been sharing heartbreak posts, further fanning the rumours that her married life is going through a rough patch.

Sania has also been living away from her husband. She has been living and working in the UAE while Malik is busy working for A Sports in Pakistan due to the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

In one of her Instagram stories Sania wrote, "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah."

It wasn't the only cryptic post from Sania hinting that all is not well between the couple. In one of her posts, she shared an image with her son Izhann and captioned it, "The moments that get me through the hardest days."

As per reports, the reason for the possible split between the couple is that the cricketer allegedly cheated on her wife. However, there is still no proof of the same because both have maintained silence.