Sanity prevails as India, Australia agree for three-match ODI series in 2020

Slotted in between the Chappell-Hadlee series, CA were trying to scrap the ODIs and travel to India after the broadcasters back home put pressure on the board on the ground that the series between Australia and New Zealand was affected. But the BCCI was steadfast in its stand that the ODIs have already been ratified under the FTP and the series has to be played under any circumstances.

The CA even tried to withhold three marquee women players - Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy - from the Women's T20 but the BCCI refused to bend. The CA even argued that they have not toured outside of Australia in summer season in the last four decades since the Kerry Packer series.

However, the CA has a delicate balancing act to do between the ODIs against India, the Chappell Hadlee series and other domestic matches as any jolt to them could invite massive financial burden. The Australian media, however, deemed it as a result of BCCI flexing its financial muscles and not showing any understanding of the position of the opposition party.

However, CA has categorically made it clear that the Chappell-Hadlee Test series will now be played in December 2019 and the ODIs against New Zealand in March to accommodate the bilateral matches against India.

"Cricket Australia will honour its commitment to tour India for three ODIs in mid-January, which had caused a reshuffle of the home international schedule and pushed back the Chappell-Hadlee series," Cricket Australia confirmed the development on their official website while releasing their 2019-2020 itinerary.

"CA took the position that while January was our preference for these ODI matches, there are times we need to honour our commitments to work in the greater context of international cricket scheduling," CA's Head of Cricket Operations Peter Roach told the CA's official website.

It is understood that a potential conflict was avoided after BCCI CEO Rahul Johri held talks with Kevin Roberts, his counterpart at the CA.