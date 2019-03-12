Sanjay Manjrekar suggests 'perfect' No. 4 batsman for India instead of Ambati Rayudu

With just one more game before the ICC World Cup, it must be interesting to see who gets to bat at this position in the fifth and final ODI against Australia in Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium.

In the previous game, team management promoted KL Rahul at No. 3 while captain Virat Kohli batted at No. 4. But that move didn't pay off as the Karnataka batsman could score only 26 while tampering with the skipper's batting order didn't help as Kohli was dismissed for 7.

The team management rested Rayudu - the first choice at No. 4 - after the Hyderabad batsman failed to perform in the first three games against the Aussies. The team management also seems to be testing its bench strength before picking up the World Cup squad.

As the team management's decision to play Rayudu hasn't paid off, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested a perfect choice for that spot. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar could be a better choice at No. 4 because he's capable of hitting sixes.

Not worried about India in the field...For the WC, Shankar and Jadhav will not be their 5th bowler. There won’t be dew to neutralise Indian wrist spin in England & Dhoni will be keeping wickets. #WorldCupCountdown — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 10, 2019

"Vijay Shankar is my number 4 for his ability to hit sixes as well as rotate the strike. Play him as a batsman. As a bowler, he's worth only three-odd bonus overs, not seven or the full quota of 10," the Mumbaikar was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Shankar has delivered with the bat with whatever opportunity came across his hands and in the Mohali ODI, the right-handed batsman has proved he can play big shots from the word go and even rotate the strike well.

Commenting upon Rayudu, the former India middle-order batsman said the Hyderabadi batsman's failure in the home series against Australia has raised a concern.

"After his 90 against New Zealand in Wellington, I was sure he had cemented his spot. But three low scores and the rise of Vijay Shankar thereafter have put his place in question," he added further.

Meanwhile, former chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar has backed India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane - who is been sidelined for quite some time from the limited-overs' format - could be an ideal bat for No. 4.

"I feel by ignoring talented and experienced Ajinkya, the Indian think tank is doing a grave injustice to him. He is a proven batsman in the English conditions and an outstanding fielder too," Vengsarkar told Mumbai Mirror.